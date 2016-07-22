U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-D.R. Horton, Humana, Chicago Bridge & Iron

July 22 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Adeptus Health, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Yadkin
Financial, on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Co : Baird cuts to neutral
* D.R. Horton Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy
* Humana Inc : Wolfe Research raises to outperform
* Community Bank System Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold rating
* Packaging Corp of America : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* 1st Source Corp : KBW raises target price to $33 from $32
* 8X8 Inc : Barclays raises price target to $17 from $13; rating overweight
* 8X8 Inc : Craig Hallum raises target price to $17 from $15; rating buy
* 8X8 Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22 from $20
* 8X8 Inc : Needham raises target price to $17 from $15; rating buy
* 8X8 Inc : Northland Capital raises target price to $17 from $16
* A. O. Smith Corp : BMO raises target price to $105 from $93
* Acxiom Corp : Dougherty starts with buy; price target $28
* Adeptus Health Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $80 from $89
* Adeptus Health Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $100 from $113
* Adeptus Health Inc : Keybanc Capital cuts target price to $67 from $85
* Advanced Micro Devices : BMO raises target price to $5 from $4.50
* Advanced Micro Devices : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $6.50 from $6
* Advanced Micro Devices : Citigroup raises price target to $2.50 from $2
* Advanced Micro Devices : Craig Hallum raises price target to $7.50 from $6; buy
* Advanced Micro Devices : Credit Suisse raises target price to $5.50 from $3.50
* Advanced Micro Devices : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $4 from $3
* Advanced Micro Devices : Jefferies raises price target to $6.75 from $5.50
* Advanced Micro Devices : Mizuho raises target price to $5.50; rating neutral
* Aetna Inc : UBS cuts target price to $135.0 from $145
* Aetna Inc : Wolfe Research cuts to peer perform
* Agilent Technologies Inc : BTIG raises target price to $55 from $50; rating buy
* AK Steel Holding Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $8 from $7
* Akamai : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $159
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $101; rating buy
* Alliance Data Systems Corp : Barclays raises target price to $250 from $240
* Alliance Data Systems Corp : BMO cuts to market perform rating
* Alliance Data Systems Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $210 from $195
* Allstate Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $77 from $76
* AMC Networks Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $84 from $91
* American Airlines Group : Wolfe Research cuts target to $45 from $48; outperform
* American Electric Power Company : Deutsche Bank raises target to $72 from $66
* American National Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $27 from $26
* American National Bankshares Inc : Raymond James raises target to $28 from $27
* American River Bankshares : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $12; buy
* Associated Banc-Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $19
* Associated Banc-Corp : KBW raises target price to $19.5 from $19
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc : Raymond James starts with outperform; target $5
* AT&T Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $45 from $44
* AT&T Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $44
* AT&T Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $46 from $40
* AT&T Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $44 from $41
* AT&T Inc : RBC raises price target to $44 from $41
* Athenahealth Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $158 from $162
* Athenahealth Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Athenahealth Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; target price to $147 from $165
* Athenahealth Inc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $170 from $186; outperform
* Banc of California Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $22 from $20.50
* Banc of California Inc : UBS raises target price to $25 from $24
* BancorpSouth Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $45 from $46
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $45 from $44
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : UBS cuts target price to $45 from $46.0
* Benchmark Electronics Inc : B.Riley raises target price to $23 from $19
* Benchmark Electronics Inc : Needham raises target price to $26 from $23; buy
* Biogen Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $275 from $267; rating neutral
* Biogen Inc : Leerink raises target price to $360 from $319
* Black Knight Financial Services Inc : KBW raises target price to $38 from $37
* Blackstone Group : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $26 from $24
* Blackstone Group : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $31; rating buy
* Blue Bird Corp : Craig Hallum raises target price to $19
* Blue Bird Corp : Stifel raises target price to $15 from $14
* Blue Hills Bancorp : Compass Point raises target price to $18 from $17.5; buy
* Blueknight Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $8 from $5
* Blueknight Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises to buy from neutral
* Boston Beer Co Inc : CLSA raises target price to $175 from $160
* Boston Beer Co Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $170 from $151
* Boston Beer Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $151 from $145
* Boston Beer Co Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $175 from $154
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13.50
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc : KBW raises target to $12 from $11.5
* Brandywine Realty Trust : JP Morgan raises target price to $17 from $16
* Brandywine Realty Trust : Mizuho Securities cuts to neutral
* Brandywine Realty Trust : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $18 from $17
* Bruker Corp : Btig's Karen Koski assumes coverage with neutral rating
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $170 from $166
* Calpine Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17
* Capital One Financial : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $87; overweight
* Capital One Financial Corp : BMO cuts target price to $102 from $108
* Capital One Financial Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $83 from $90
* Capital One Financial Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $85 from $90
* Capital One Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $77 from $83
* Capital One Financial Corp : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price to $86 from $88
* Capital One Financial Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $76 from $77
* Cardinal Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $24 from $23
* CBS Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $57 from $56
* Celestica Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $9.75 from $9
* Celestica Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $12 from $11
* Celestica Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold
* Celsion Corp : Maxim cuts price target to $4 from $9; rating buy
* CenterPoint Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24.5 from $22.5
* Central Valley Community : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $17 from $13.50
* Central Valley Community : KBW cuts to Market perform from outperform
* Cheesecake Factory Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $49 from $50
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : Baird cuts to neutral
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : Baird cuts price target to $40
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : Baird cuts to neutral; cuts target to $40
* Chipotle Mexican Grill : Barclays cuts target to $395 from $400; equal weight
* Chipotle Mexican Grill : Jefferies cuts target price to $330 from $350
* Chipotle Mexican Grill : Nomura cuts target price to $405 from $420; neutral
* Citizens Financial Group Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $28 from $32
* Citizens Financial Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23; rating hold
* Citizens Financial Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $24 from $23
* Clearwater Paper Corp : DA Davidson raises price target by $10 to $75
* Clearwater Paper Corp : RBC raises target price to $60 from $56
* CMS Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $46 from $43
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc : Bernstein cuts price target to $42 from $57
* Cohen & Steers Inc : KBW raises target price to $44 from $43
* Community Bank System Inc : KBW raises target price to $42 from $40
* Community Bank System Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold on valuation
* Community Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $23 from $22
* Comtech Telecommunications : Ladenburg starts with buy rating; $19 price target
* Concordia : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $26
* Consolidated Edison Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $74 from $70
* Contango Oil & Gas Co : RBC raises price target to $15 from $14; outperform
* ContraFect Corp : Maxim cuts to hold from buy
* Core Laboratories NV : Iberia Capital raises target price to $150 from $140
* Core Laboratories NV : Scotia Howard Weil raises target price to $127 from $122
* Coresite Realty : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* Crown Castle International Corp : Stifel raises target price to $110 from $103
* Crown Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $60 from $58
* Cyrusone : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* D.R. Horton Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy
* D.R. Horton Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33
* D.R. Horton Inc : KBW raises target price to $35 from $33
* D.R. Horton Inc : S&P cuts target price by $1 to $35
* D.R. Horton Inc : S&P cuts to hold from buy
* Dana Holding Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $13; rating neutral
* Dana Holding Corp : RBC raises target price to $14 from $11
* Dana Holding Corp : Susquehanna raises price target to $14 from $13
* Darden Restaurants Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $63 from $64
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $19 from $19.5
* Devon Energy Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $41 from $38
* Dexcom Inc : Baird raises price target to $81 from $74; rating neutral
* Dexcom Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $93 from $80
* Dexcom Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $105 from $81
* Digital Realty : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* Discovery Communications Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $24 from $25
* Dish Network : RBC raises price target to $56 from $50; rating sector perform
* Dish Network : Wunderlich cuts to sell from hold
* Dominion Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $78 from $72
* Domino's Pizza Inc : Barclays raises target price to $132 from $121
* Domino's Pizza Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $150 from $123
* Domino's Pizza Inc : Maxim raises price target to $135 from $127
* Dover Corp : Baird LOWERS price target to $84 from $86; rating outperform
* Dover Corp : Bernstein cuts target price to $85 from $87
* Dover Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $68 from $64
* Dover Corp : RBC raises target price to $64 from $62
* DTE Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $96 from $90
* Duke Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $85 from $80
* Dunkin' Brands Group : JP Morgan raises target price to $50 from $45; neutral
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* Dynegy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $23 from $21
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $29 from $31
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $28
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $28 from $25.50
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : Nomura raises target price to $32 from $30; rating buy
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $31 from $28
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $27 from $25
* East West Bancorp : Barclays cuts target to $41 from $42; rating overweight
* East West Bancorp : D.A. Davidson cuts price target to $38 from $40
* East West Bancorp : KBW cuts target price to $39 from $40
* Eastgroup Properties Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold from buy
* Eastgroup Properties Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Eaton Vance Corp : Citigroup raises price target by $4 to $39
* EBay Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $33 from $29
* Edison International : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $76 from $71
* El Paso Electric Co : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $52 from $48; buy
* Encana Corp : Barclays raises target price to $10 from $7
* Encana Corp : CIBC raises target price to $8 from $6.75
* Encana Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9.75 from $9.50
* Entergy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $83 from $78
* Equinix : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* Essendant Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $23 from $29; rating hold
* Essendant Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $23.50; rating hold
* Eversource Energy : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $61 from $58
* Evolent Health Inc : Leerink raises target price to $28 from $20
* Exelon Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $39 from $36
* Exelon Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
* Expedia Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $130 from $135
* Facebook Inc : BTIG cuts to neutral from buy
* FCB Financial Holdings : Deutsche Bank raises target to $41 from $39; rating buy
* FCB Financial Holdings : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $42; rating buy
* Fidelity Southern Corp : KBW raises target price to $20 from $19
* Fidelity Southern Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
* First American Financial : Barclays raises target to $46 from $45; overweight
* First American Financial : KBW raises target price to $40 from $39
* First Financial Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $30 from $27
* FirstEnergy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $39 from $37
* Flextronics International Ltd : Craig Hallum lowers target price to $15; buy
* FMC Technologies : Barclays cuts price target to $30 from $31; equal weight
* FMC Technologies : Jefferies cuts price target to $27 from $29
* FTI Consulting Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $50 from $45
* General Motors Co : CLSA raises target price to $36 from $35
* General Motors Co : RBC raises price target to $34 from $32; rating sector perform
* Genesis Energy LP : Raymond James raises target price to $43
* Gentex Corp : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $20 from $19; rating buy
* Global Payments Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $89 from $78
* Graco Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $67 from $70
* Graco Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $80 from $85
* Great Southern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $42 from $40
* Hancock Holding Co : BofA Merrill raises to neutral; raises objective to $32
* Hancock Holding Co : Jefferies raises target price to $30
* Hancock Holding Co : KBW raises target price to $33 from $26
* Harman International : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $48 from $46
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $50 from $47
* Heritage Financial Corp : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $21 from $22
* Home Bancshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $23 from $22
* Hudson Pacific Properties : Mizuho Securities raises target to $37 from $28
* Hudson Pacific Properties : Mizuho Securities raises to buy from neutral
* Humana Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $220 from $210
* Humana Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $170 from $150
* Humana Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $200 from $230
* Humana Inc : RBC raises price target to $224 from $220
* Humana Inc : RBC raises target price to $224 from $220
* Humana Inc : Wolfe Research raises to outperform
* Huntington Bancshares Inc : BMO cuts target price to $10 from $11
* Huntington Bancshares Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $11 from $11.50
* Huntington Bancshares Inc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12
* IHS Markit Ltd : Goldman Sachs reinstates with neutral; price target $38
* IMAX Corp : Barrington raises price target by $3 to $40; rating outperform
* Incyte Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $97 from $85
* Intel Corp : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 12 pct to $37
* Interpublic Group of Companies Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target to $21 from $22
* Interxion : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* Invesco Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $36 from $39
* ITC Holdings Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $47 from $45
* J M Smucker Co : Consumer Edge Research assumes coverage with equal weight
* JAKKS Pacific Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $10 from $8.25; neutral
* JAKKS Pacific Inc : BMO raises target price to $12 from $11
* JD.com Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $31.60 ; rating buy
* Johnson Controls Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $47
* Johnson Controls Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $48 from $47
* Johnson Controls Inc : RBC raises price target to $48 from $46
* Joy Global : Avondale cuts to market perform
* Joy Global Inc : Avondale cuts price target to $28 from $30
* Joy Global Inc : BB&T raises to hold from underweight
* Joy Global Inc : BMO cuts to market perform; raises target price to $28
* Joy Global Inc : RBC raises target price to $28.3 from $19
* Kaiser Aluminum Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $89 from $86
* Kinder Morgan Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $25 from $20; buy
* Kite Realty Group Trust : Barclays starts with overweight rating; $33 target
* Lamar Advertising Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $64 from $59
* Las Vegas Sands Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $57 from $54
* LaSalle Hotel Properties : Barclays raises target price to $25 from $23
* Liberty Media Corp : Evercore ISI resumes with buy; $28 price target
* Liberty Siriusxm Group : Evercore ISI resumes with buy; target price $41
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $23 from $24
* LTC Properties Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $54 from $49
* ManpowerGroup Inc : RBC raises target price to $74 from $73
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide : MKM Partners raises target to $87 from $85
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $76 from $68
* Marten Transport Ltd : Avondale cuts to market perform - Trader
* Mattel Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $34 from $36; rating equal weight
* Maxim Integrated Products : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $40 from $42
* Maxim Integrated Products : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $41
* Maxim Integrated Products : Pacific Crest raises price target to $42 from $41
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $37 from $35
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc : Stifel raises target price to $44 from $43
* MB Financial Inc : KBW raises target price to $40 from $38
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $88 from $83
* Medical Properties Trust : Deutsche Bank starts with buy rating; $17 price target
* Middlefield Banc Corp : KBW raises target price to $37 from $36
* Mobileye NV : Berenberg raises target price to $58 from $51
* MSA Safety Inc : Baird cuts to neutral
* MSA Safety Inc : Baird raises target price to $57 from $54
* MSA Safety Inc : Barrington raises target to $65 from $63; rating outperform
* Navigator Holdings Ltd : Stifel cuts target price to $18 from $25
* NetEase Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $241 from $185.5
* Newmont Mining Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $49 from $44
* NextEra Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $134 from $123
* Nextera Energy Partners LP : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $28
* Nielsen Holdings Plc : BMO cuts to market perform rating
* Northwestern Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $62 from $60; neutral
* NRG Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $19
* Olin Corp : RBC cuts target price to $24 from $28
* Open Text Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $55 from $49
* Outfront Media Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $27 from $25
* Outfront Media Inc : Wedbush starts with neutral; target price $26
* Pacific Continental Corp : Sandler O'Neill lowers price target to $17.5; buy
* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $27 from $25
* Packaging Corp of America : CLSA raises target price to $83 from $75
* Packaging Corp of America : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $83 from $75
* Packaging Corp of America : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Packaging Corp of America : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $73
* Pandora Media Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $17
* Pandora Media Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $15 from $16
* Pandora Media Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to underweight from sector weight
* Pandora Media Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $15 from $16
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $41 from $43
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $39 from $38.
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $43 from $42
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $47 from $46
* PayPal Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $44 from $46
* PayPal Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $45 from $44; buy
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $50; rating outperform
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform - Thefly.Com
* Perkinelmer Inc : BTIG's Karen Koski assumes coverage with neutral rating
* Perrigo Company Plc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
* PG&E Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $68 from $62
* Pinnacle Foods Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $44
* Plexus Corp : B. Riley cuts to neutral rating
* Plexus Corp : Needham raises target price to $52 from $50
* PPG Industries : Barclays cuts price target to $120 from $125; rating equal weight
* PPG Industries : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $115 from $117
* PPG Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $122 from $125
* Preferred Bank : FBR raises target price to $39 from $37
* Procter & Gamble Co : Stifel raises target price to $92 from $85
* Proofpoint Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $82 from $77
* Proofpoint Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $80 from $72
* Proofpoint Inc : Dougherty raises price target to $85 from $75
* Proofpoint Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $85 from $70
* Proofpoint Inc : Northland Capital raises target price to $100 from $85
* Proofpoint Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight
* Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises price target to $85 from $76
* Proofpoint Inc : RBC raises target price to $80 from $70
* Proofpoint Inc : Stifel raises target price to $85 from $80
* Proofpoint Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $83 from $78
* Proofpoint Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $83 from $75
* Public Service Enterprise Group : Deutsche Bank raises target to $49 from $47
* Public Storage : Evercore ISI raises target price to $235 from $234
* PulteGroup Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $23 from $20
* PulteGroup Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $18 from $16
* PulteGroup Inc : FBR & CO raises target price to $24 from $20
* PulteGroup Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral;raises target to $26
* PulteGroup Inc : RBC raises price target to $26 from $23; rating outperform
* PulteGroup Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $27 from $23
* PulteGroup Inc : UBS raises target price to $25 from $22; rating buy
* Puma Biotechnology Inc : RBC raises target price to $46 from $36
* QCR Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $32 from $31
* Qorvo Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $65 from $55
* QTS Realty Trust Inc : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
* Quest Diagnostics : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $75
* Quest DIAGnostics : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $90 from $80; buy
* Quest Diagnostics : Craig Hallum raises target price to $81; rating hold
* Quest Diagnostics : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $82 from $74
* Quest Diagnostics : Jefferies raises price target to $86 from $75
* Rackspace Hosting : SunTrust Robinson starts with neutral, $25 target price
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co : CLSA raises target price to $77 from $75
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co : Cowen and Company raises target to $86 from $78
* Relypsa Inc : Brean cuts to hold from buy
* Relypsa Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral
* Relypsa Inc : HC Wainwright cuts to neutral rating
* Relypsa Inc : Morgan Stanley revises rating to equal weight; ups target to $32
* Roche : Bernstein cuts target price to $36 from $37
* Rogers Communications Inc : Barclays raises target price to $41 from $40
* Ryanair : Raymond James cuts target price to $85 from $100
* S&T Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $33 from $32
* Sandy Spring Bancorp : Baird raises price target to $31 from $30; rating neutral
* Sandy Spring Bancorp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $28; market perform
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : Needham raises target price to $26 from $20
* Schlumberger NV : UBS raises price target to $100 from $94; rating buy
* Sherwin-Williams Co : Barclays cuts price target to $305 from $315; equal weight
* Sherwin-Williams Co : CLSA raises to buy
* Sherwin-Williams Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $318 from $319
* Sherwin-Williams Co : RBC cuts target price to $335 from $340
* Shire Plc : Bernstein raises target price to $225 from $222
* Sina Corp : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $64
* Skechers USA Inc : BB&T cuts price target to $36 from $40
* Skechers USA Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $42
* Skechers USA Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $28 from $32
* Skechers USA Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts to neutral from buy
* Skyworks Solutions : Barclays cuts price target to $74 from $81; rating overweight
* Skyworks Solutions : BMO cuts target price to $65 from $69
* Skyworks Solutions : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $92 from $95
* Skyworks Solutions : CLSA raises target price to $73 from $70
* Skyworks Solutions : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $72 from $76
* Sonoco Products Co : Baird raises target price to $55 from $50; rating neutral
* Sonoco Products Co : D.A. Davidson raises target to $47 from $44
* Sonoco Products Co : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $52; rating neutral
* Southern Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $54 from $50
* Southwest Airlines Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $48 from $54
* Southwest Airlines Co : Stifel cuts target price to $50 from $55
* Southwestern Energy Co : JP Morgan raises price target to $14 from $12
* Southwestern Energy Co : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
* Southwestern Energy Co : Nomura raises target price to $15 from $13
* Starbucks Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $60 from $62; rating equal weight
* Starbucks Corp : BTIG cuts target price to $64 from $75
* Starbucks Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $70 from $75
* Starbucks Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $66 from $69
* Starbucks Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $58 from $61
* Starbucks Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $65 from $70
* Starbucks Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $61 from $68
* Starz : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $32 from $33
* Stryker Corp : Barclays raises price target to $120 from $109; rating underweight
* Stryker Corp : Brean Capital raises target price to $125 from $121
* Stryker Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $130 from $122; buy
* Stryker Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $130 from $120
* Stryker Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $128 from $125
* Stryker Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $120 from $113
* Stryker Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $119 from $116
* Stryker Corp : UBS raises target price to $121 from $112
* Stryker Corp : UBS raises target price to 121. from $112.0
* SVB Financial Group : D A Davidson cuts price target to $112 from $140
* SVB Financial Group : D A Davidson cuts to neutral from buy
* SVB Financial Group : Evercore ISI raises target price to $100 from $98
* SVB Financial Group : Jefferies cuts target price to $118
* SVB Financial Group : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $120 from $130
* Swift Transportation Co : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $20
* Syntel Inc : Barrington cuts price target to $52 from $55
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $40 from $41
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : BTIG raises to buy from neutral
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : BTIG's Karen Koski assumes coverage of the stock
* Time Warner Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $86
* Travelers Companies Inc : RBC raises target price to $125 from $121
* Treehouse Foods Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $119 from $98
* Trinity Biotech Plc : ROTH raises target price to $14 from $13
* TriState Capital Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15
* TriState Capital Holdings Inc : Maxim GROUP raises target price to $17 from $16
* Twitter Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform - Trader
* Ultimate Software Group : Credit Suisse raises target to $260 from $225;outperform
* Ultimate Software Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $245 from $218
* Ultratech Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $30; rating buy
* Ultratech Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $19
* Ultratech Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $26 from $24
* Umpqua Holdings : Barclays cuts target to $15 from $16; rating equal weight
* Umpqua Holdings : KBW cuts target price to $17 from $18
* Umpqua Holdings : Raymond James cuts target price to $16 from $17
* Union Pacific Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $106 from $107
* Union Pacific Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $91 from $94
* Union Pacific Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $103 from $100
* Union Pacific Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $98 from $96
* Union Pacific Corp : UBS raises target price to $95 from $88.
* United Rentals : Barclays raises price target to $81 from $74; rating overweight
* United Rentals : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $61 from $58
* United Rentals : Jefferies raises target price to $88 from $80
* United States Steel Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $26
* Universal Forest Products : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $105
* Universal Forest Products : D.A. Davidson raises to neutral from underperform
* Vipshop Holdings Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $16; rating buy
* Visa Inc : BMO raises target price to $100 from $98.
* Visa Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $100 from $87
* Visa Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $98 from $85
* Visa Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $97 from $96
* Visa Inc : Pacific Crest raises price target to $92 from $80
* Visa Inc : Stifel raises target price to $91 from $86
* Walt Disney Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $109 from $108
* WEC Energy Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $65 from $61
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $24.00 from $23
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $22 from $21
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $22 from $23
* Westamerica Bancorp : Sandler O'Neill raises price target by $1 to $45
* Williams Companies Inc : Citigroup resumes with neutral
* Williams Partners LP : Citigroup resumes with neutral
* Wynn Resorts Ltd : Susquehanna raises target price to $107 from $105
* Xcel Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $40
* Yadkin Financial Corp : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
* Yadkin Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $28 from $27
* Yadkin Financial Corp : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform
* Yandex : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $26.9 from $26.5
(Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)