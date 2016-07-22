版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 23日 星期六 02:37 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-D.R. Horton, Humana, Chicago Bridge & Iron

July 22 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Adeptus Health, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Yadkin
Financial, on Friday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Chicago Bridge & Iron Co        : Baird cuts to neutral
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Humana Inc        : Wolfe Research raises to outperform  
     * Community Bank System Inc        : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold rating
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
            
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.


     * 1st Source Corp         : KBW raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * 8X8 Inc         : Barclays raises price target to $17 from $13; rating overweight  
     * 8X8 Inc         : Craig Hallum raises target price to $17 from $15; rating buy  
     * 8X8 Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22 from $20  
     * 8X8 Inc         : Needham raises target price to $17 from $15; rating buy  
     * 8X8 Inc         : Northland Capital raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * A. O. Smith Corp        : BMO raises target price to $105 from $93  
     * Acxiom Corp         : Dougherty starts with buy; price target $28  
     * Adeptus Health Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $80 from $89  
     * Adeptus Health Inc         : Jefferies cuts price target to $100 from $113  
     * Adeptus Health Inc         : Keybanc Capital cuts target price to $67 from $85  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : BMO raises target price to $5 from $4.50  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $6.50 from $6  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Citigroup raises price target to $2.50 from $2  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Craig Hallum raises price target to $7.50 from $6; buy  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $5.50 from $3.50  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $4 from $3  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Jefferies raises price target to $6.75 from $5.50  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Mizuho raises target price to $5.50; rating neutral  
     * Aetna Inc        : UBS cuts target price to $135.0 from $145  
     * Aetna Inc        : Wolfe Research cuts to peer perform  
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : BTIG raises target price to $55 from $50; rating buy  
     * AK Steel Holding Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $8 from $7  
     * Akamai         : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $159  
     * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd         : Jefferies raises target price to $101; rating buy  
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $250 from $240  
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : BMO cuts to market perform rating 
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $210 from $195  
     * Allstate Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $77 from $76  
     * AMC Networks Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $84 from $91  
     * American Airlines Group        : Wolfe Research cuts target to $45 from $48; outperform  
     * American Electric Power Company        : Deutsche Bank raises target to $72 from $66  
     * American National Bankshares Inc         : KBW raises target price to $27 from $26  
     * American National Bankshares Inc         : Raymond James raises target to $28 from $27  
     * American River Bankshares         : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $12; buy  
     * Associated Banc-Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $19  
     * Associated Banc-Corp        : KBW raises target price to $19.5 from $19  
     * Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc        : Raymond James starts with outperform; target $5  
     * AT&T Inc      : Cowen and Company raises target price to $45 from $44  
     * AT&T Inc      : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $44  
     * AT&T Inc      : Oppenheimer raises target price to $46 from $40  
     * AT&T Inc      : Raymond James raises target price to $44 from $41  
     * AT&T Inc      : RBC raises price target to $44 from $41  
     * Athenahealth Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $158 from $162  
     * Athenahealth Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Athenahealth Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; target price to $147 from $165  
     * Athenahealth Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $170 from $186; outperform  
     * Banc of California Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $22 from $20.50  
     * Banc of California Inc         : UBS raises target price to $25 from $24  
     * BancorpSouth Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $25  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : CLSA cuts target price to $45 from $46  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : Raymond James raises target price to $45 from $44  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : UBS cuts target price to $45 from $46.0  
     * Benchmark Electronics Inc        : B.Riley raises target price to $23 from $19  
     * Benchmark Electronics Inc        : Needham raises target price to $26 from $23; buy  
     * Biogen Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $275 from $267; rating neutral  
     * Biogen Inc         : Leerink raises target price to $360 from $319  
     * Black Knight Financial Services Inc         : KBW raises target price to $38 from $37  
     * Blackstone Group       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $26 from $24  
     * Blackstone Group       : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $31; rating buy  
     * Blue Bird Corp         : Craig Hallum raises target price to $19  
     * Blue Bird Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $15 from $14  
     * Blue Hills Bancorp         : Compass Point raises target price to $18 from $17.5; buy  
     * Blueknight Energy Partners LP         : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $8 from $5  
     * Blueknight Energy Partners LP         : SunTrust Robinson raises to buy from neutral  
     * Boston Beer Co Inc        : CLSA raises target price to $175 from $160  
     * Boston Beer Co Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $170 from $151  
     * Boston Beer Co Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $151 from $145  
     * Boston Beer Co Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $175 from $154  
     * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $13.50  
     * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc         : KBW raises target to $12 from $11.5  
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : JP Morgan raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : Mizuho Securities cuts to neutral  
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $18 from $17  
     * Bruker Corp         : Btig's Karen Koski assumes coverage with neutral rating  
     * Buffalo Wild Wings Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $170 from $166  
     * Calpine Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17  
     * Capital One Financial        : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $87; overweight  
     * Capital One Financial Corp        : BMO cuts target price to $102 from $108  
     * Capital One Financial Corp        : CLSA cuts target price to $83 from $90  
     * Capital One Financial Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $85 from $90  
     * Capital One Financial Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $77 from $83  
     * Capital One Financial Corp        : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price to $86 from $88
     * Capital One Financial Corp        : Stifel cuts target price to $76 from $77  
     * Cardinal Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $24 from $23  
     * CBS Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $57 from $56  
     * Celestica Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $9.75 from $9  
     * Celestica Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $12 from $11  
     * Celestica Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold  
     * Celsion Corp         : Maxim cuts price target to $4 from $9; rating buy  
     * CenterPoint Energy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24.5 from $22.5  
     * Central Valley Community         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $17 from $13.50  
     * Central Valley Community         : KBW cuts to Market perform from outperform  
     * Cheesecake Factory Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $49 from $50  
     * Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV        : Baird cuts to neutral 
     * Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV        : Baird cuts price target to $40  
     * Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV        : Baird cuts to neutral; cuts target to $40 
     * Chipotle Mexican Grill        : Barclays cuts target to $395 from $400; equal weight  
     * Chipotle Mexican Grill        : Jefferies cuts target price to $330 from $350  
     * Chipotle Mexican Grill        : Nomura cuts target price to $405 from $420; neutral  
     * Citizens Financial Group Inc        : Bernstein cuts target price to $28 from $32
     * Citizens Financial Group Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $23; rating hold  
     * Citizens Financial Group Inc        : KBW raises target price to $24 from $23  
     * Clearwater Paper Corp        : DA Davidson raises price target by $10 to $75  
     * Clearwater Paper Corp        : RBC raises target price to $60 from $56  
     * CMS Energy Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $46 from $43  
     * Coca-Cola European Partners Plc        : Bernstein cuts price target to $42 from $57  
     * Cohen & Steers Inc        : KBW raises target price to $44 from $43  
     * Community Bank System Inc        : KBW raises target price to $42 from $40  
     * Community Bank System Inc        : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold on valuation  
     * Community Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $23 from $22  
     * Comtech Telecommunications         : Ladenburg starts with buy rating; $19 price target  
     * Concordia         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $26
     * Consolidated Edison Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $74 from $70  
     * Contango Oil & Gas Co        : RBC raises price target to $15 from $14; outperform  
     * ContraFect Corp         : Maxim cuts to hold from buy  
     * Core Laboratories NV        : Iberia Capital raises target price to $150 from $140  
     * Core Laboratories NV        : Scotia Howard Weil raises target price to $127 from $122  
     * Coresite Realty        : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * Crown Castle International Corp        : Stifel raises target price to $110 from $103  
     * Crown Holdings Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $60 from $58  
     * Cyrusone         : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy  
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33  
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : KBW raises target price to $35 from $33  
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : S&P cuts target price by $1 to $35  
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : S&P cuts to hold from buy  
     * Dana Holding Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $13; rating neutral  
     * Dana Holding Corp        : RBC raises target price to $14 from $11  
     * Dana Holding Corp        : Susquehanna raises price target to $14 from $13  
     * Darden Restaurants Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $63 from $64  
     * Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc         : Raymond James cuts target to $19 from $19.5  
     * Devon Energy Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $41 from $38  
     * Dexcom Inc         : Baird raises price target to $81 from $74; rating neutral  
     * Dexcom Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $93 from $80  
     * Dexcom Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $105 from $81  
     * Digital Realty        : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * Discovery Communications Inc          : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $24 from $25  
     * Dish Network         : RBC raises price target to $56 from $50; rating sector perform  
     * Dish Network         : Wunderlich cuts to sell from hold  
     * Dominion Resources Inc      : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $78 from $72  
     * Domino's Pizza Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $132 from $121  
     * Domino's Pizza Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $150 from $123  
     * Domino's Pizza Inc        : Maxim raises price target to $135 from $127  
     * Dover Corp        : Baird LOWERS price target to $84 from $86; rating outperform  
     * Dover Corp        : Bernstein cuts target price to $85 from $87  
     * Dover Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $68 from $64  
     * Dover Corp        : RBC raises target price to $64 from $62  
     * DTE Energy Co        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $96 from $90  
     * Duke Energy Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $85 from $80  
     * Dunkin' Brands Group         : JP Morgan raises target price to $50 from $45; neutral  
     * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc        : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * Dynegy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $23 from $21  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : CLSA cuts target price to $29 from $31  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $28  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : Jefferies raises price target to $28 from $25.50  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $32 from $30; rating buy  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : Raymond James raises target price to $31 from $28  
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $27 from $25  
     * East West Bancorp         : Barclays cuts target to $41 from $42; rating overweight  
     * East West Bancorp         : D.A. Davidson cuts price target to $38 from $40  
     * East West Bancorp         : KBW cuts target price to $39 from $40  
     * Eastgroup Properties Inc        : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold from buy  
     * Eastgroup Properties Inc        : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
     * Eaton Vance Corp       : Citigroup raises price target by $4 to $39  
     * EBay Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $33 from $29  
     * Edison International        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $76 from $71  
     * El Paso Electric Co       : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $52 from $48; buy  
     * Encana Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $10 from $7 
     * Encana Corp        : CIBC raises target price to $8 from $6.75  
     * Encana Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9.75 from $9.50  
     * Entergy Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $83 from $78  
     * Equinix         : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * Essendant Inc         : Jefferies cuts price target to $23 from $29; rating hold  
     * Essendant Inc         : Jefferies cuts price target to $23.50; rating hold  
     * Eversource Energy       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $61 from $58  
     * Evolent Health Inc        : Leerink raises target price to $28 from $20  
     * Exelon Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $39 from $36  
     * Exelon Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold  
     * Expedia Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $130 from $135  
     * Facebook Inc       : BTIG cuts to neutral from buy  
     * FCB Financial Holdings        : Deutsche Bank raises target to $41 from $39; rating buy  
     * FCB Financial Holdings        : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $42; rating buy  
     * Fidelity Southern Corp         : KBW raises target price to $20 from $19  
     * Fidelity Southern Corp         : KBW raises to outperform from market perform  
     * First American Financial        : Barclays raises target to $46 from $45; overweight  
     * First American Financial        : KBW raises target price to $40 from $39  
     * First Financial Bankshares Inc         : KBW raises target price to $30 from $27  
     * FirstEnergy Corp       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $39 from $37  
     * Flextronics International Ltd         : Craig Hallum lowers target price to $15; buy  
     * FMC Technologies        : Barclays cuts price target to $30 from $31; equal weight  
     * FMC Technologies        : Jefferies cuts price target to $27 from $29  
     * FTI Consulting Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $50 from $45  
     * General Motors Co       : CLSA raises target price to $36 from $35  
     * General Motors Co       : RBC raises price target to $34 from $32; rating sector perform  
     * Genesis Energy LP        : Raymond James raises target price to $43  
     * Gentex Corp         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $20 from $19; rating buy  
     * Global Payments Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $89 from $78  
     * Graco Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $67 from $70  
     * Graco Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $80 from $85  
     * Great Southern Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $42 from $40  
     * Hancock Holding Co         : BofA Merrill raises to neutral; raises objective to $32  
     * Hancock Holding Co         : Jefferies raises target price to $30  
     * Hancock Holding Co         : KBW raises target price to $33 from $26  
     * Harman International        : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight  
     * Hawaiian Holdings Inc       : Cowen and Company raises price target to $48 from $46  
     * Hawaiian Holdings Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $50 from $47  
     * Heritage Financial Corp         : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $21 from $22  
     * Home Bancshares Inc         : KBW raises target price to $23 from $22  
     * Hudson Pacific Properties        : Mizuho Securities raises target to $37 from $28  
     * Hudson Pacific Properties        : Mizuho Securities raises to buy from neutral  
     * Humana Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $220 from $210  
     * Humana Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $170 from $150  
     * Humana Inc        : Leerink cuts target price to $200 from $230  
     * Humana Inc        : RBC raises price target to $224 from $220  
     * Humana Inc        : RBC raises target price to $224 from $220  
     * Humana Inc        : Wolfe Research raises to outperform  
     * Huntington Bancshares Inc         : BMO cuts target price to $10 from $11  
     * Huntington Bancshares Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $11 from $11.50  
     * Huntington Bancshares Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12  
     * IHS Markit Ltd         : Goldman Sachs reinstates with neutral; price target $38  
     * IMAX Corp         : Barrington raises price target by $3 to $40; rating outperform  
     * Incyte Corp         : Guggenheim raises target price to $97 from $85  
     * Intel Corp         : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 12 pct to $37  
     * Interpublic Group of Companies Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target to $21 from $22  
     * Interxion         : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * Invesco Ltd        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $36 from $39  
     * ITC Holdings Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $47 from $45  
     * J M Smucker Co        : Consumer Edge Research assumes coverage with equal weight  
     * JAKKS Pacific Inc         : B. Riley raises target price to $10 from $8.25; neutral  
     * JAKKS Pacific Inc         : BMO raises target price to $12 from $11  
     * JD.com Inc       : Jefferies cuts target price to $31.60 ; rating buy  
     * Johnson Controls Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $47  
     * Johnson Controls Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $48 from $47  
     * Johnson Controls Inc        : RBC raises price target to $48 from $46
     * Joy Global        : Avondale cuts to market perform 
     * Joy Global Inc        : Avondale cuts price target to $28 from $30  
     * Joy Global Inc        : BB&T raises to hold from underweight  
     * Joy Global Inc        : BMO cuts to market perform; raises target price to $28  
     * Joy Global Inc        : RBC raises target price to $28.3 from $19  
     * Kaiser Aluminum Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $89 from $86  
     * Kinder Morgan Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $25 from $20; buy  
     * Kite Realty Group Trust        : Barclays starts with overweight rating; $33 target  
     * Lamar Advertising Co         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $64 from $59  
     * Las Vegas Sands Corp        : Susquehanna raises target price to $57 from $54  
     * LaSalle Hotel Properties        : Barclays raises target price to $25 from $23  
     * Liberty Media Corp         : Evercore ISI resumes with buy; $28 price target  
     * Liberty Siriusxm Group          : Evercore ISI resumes with buy; target price $41 
     * Lions Gate Entertainment Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $23 from $24  
     * LTC Properties Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $54 from $49  
     * ManpowerGroup Inc        : RBC raises target price to $74 from $73  
     * Marriott Vacations Worldwide        : MKM Partners raises target to $87 from $85  
     * Marriott Vacations Worldwide        : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $76 from $68  
     * Marten Transport Ltd         : Avondale cuts to market perform - Trader  
     * Mattel Inc        : Barclays cuts price target to $34 from $36; rating equal weight  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $40 from $42  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $41  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Pacific Crest raises price target to $42 from $41  
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target to $37 from $35  
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $44 from $43  
     * MB Financial Inc         : KBW raises target price to $40 from $38  
     * Mead Johnson Nutrition Co        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $88 from $83  
     * Medical Properties Trust        : Deutsche Bank starts with buy rating; $17 price target  
     * Middlefield Banc Corp         : KBW raises target price to $37 from $36  
     * Mobileye NV         : Berenberg raises target price to $58 from $51  
     * MSA Safety Inc        : Baird cuts to neutral  
     * MSA Safety Inc        : Baird raises target price to $57 from $54  
     * MSA Safety Inc        : Barrington raises target to $65 from $63; rating outperform  
     * Navigator Holdings Ltd         : Stifel cuts target price to $18 from $25  
     * NetEase Inc         : Citigroup raises target price to $241 from $185.5  
     * Newmont Mining Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $49 from $44  
     * NextEra Energy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $134 from $123  
     * Nextera Energy Partners LP        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $28  
     * Nielsen Holdings Plc         : BMO cuts to market perform rating 
     * Northwestern Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $62 from $60; neutral  
     * NRG Energy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $19  
     * Olin Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $24 from $28  
     * Open Text Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $55 from $49 
     * Outfront Media Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $27 from $25  
     * Outfront Media Inc        : Wedbush starts with neutral; target price $26  
     * Pacific Continental Corp         : Sandler O'Neill lowers price target to $17.5; buy  
     * Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $27 from $25  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : CLSA raises target price to $83 from $75  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $83 from $75  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $73  
     * Pandora Media Inc      : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $17  
     * Pandora Media Inc      : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $15 from $16  
     * Pandora Media Inc      : Pacific Crest cuts to underweight from sector weight  
     * Pandora Media Inc      : Stifel cuts target price to $15 from $16  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Bernstein cuts target price to $41 from $43  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $39 from $38.  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $43 from $42
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $47 from $46  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $44 from $46  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $45 from $44; buy  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $50; rating outperform  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform - Thefly.Com  
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : BTIG's Karen Koski assumes coverage with neutral rating  
     * Perrigo Company Plc         : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold  
     * PG&E Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $68 from $62  
     * Pinnacle Foods Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $44  
     * Plexus Corp         : B. Riley cuts to neutral rating  
     * Plexus Corp         : Needham raises target price to $52 from $50  
     * PPG Industries        : Barclays cuts price target to $120 from $125; rating equal weight  
     * PPG Industries        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $115 from $117  
     * PPG Industries        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $122 from $125  
     * Preferred Bank         : FBR raises target price to $39 from $37  
     * Procter & Gamble Co       : Stifel raises target price to $92 from $85  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $82 from $77  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $80 from $72  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Dougherty raises price target to $85 from $75  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $85 from $70  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Northland Capital raises target price to $100 from $85  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises price target to $85 from $76  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : RBC raises target price to $80 from $70  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $85 from $80  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $83 from $78  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Wunderlich raises target price to $83 from $75  
     * Public Service Enterprise Group        : Deutsche Bank raises target to $49 from $47  
     * Public Storage        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $235 from $234  
     * PulteGroup Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $23 from $20  
     * PulteGroup Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $18 from $16  
     * PulteGroup Inc        : FBR & CO raises target price to $24 from $20  
     * PulteGroup Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral;raises target to $26  
     * PulteGroup Inc        : RBC raises price target to $26 from $23; rating outperform  
     * PulteGroup Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $27 from $23  
     * PulteGroup Inc        : UBS raises target price to $25 from $22; rating buy  
     * Puma Biotechnology Inc         : RBC raises target price to $46 from $36  
     * QCR Holdings Inc         : KBW raises target price to $32 from $31  
     * Qorvo Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $65 from $55  
     * QTS Realty Trust Inc        : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy
     * Quest Diagnostics        : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $75  
     * Quest DIAGnostics        : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $90 from $80; buy  
     * Quest Diagnostics        : Craig Hallum raises target price to $81; rating hold  
     * Quest Diagnostics        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $82 from $74  
     * Quest Diagnostics        : Jefferies raises price target to $86 from $75  
     * Rackspace Hosting        : SunTrust Robinson starts with neutral, $25 target price  
     * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co       : CLSA raises target price to $77 from $75  
     * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co       : Cowen and Company raises target to $86 from $78  
     * Relypsa Inc         : Brean cuts to hold from buy  
     * Relypsa Inc         : Citigroup cuts to neutral  
     * Relypsa Inc         : HC Wainwright cuts to neutral rating  
     * Relypsa Inc         : Morgan Stanley revises rating to equal weight; ups target to $32  
     * Roche           : Bernstein cuts target price to $36 from $37
     * Rogers Communications Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $41 from $40  
     * Ryanair          : Raymond James cuts target price to $85 from $100 
     * S&T Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * Sandy Spring Bancorp         : Baird raises price target to $31 from $30; rating neutral  
     * Sandy Spring Bancorp         : KBW raises target price to $29 from $28; market perform  
     * Sarepta Therapeutics Inc         : Needham raises target price to $26 from $20  
     * Schlumberger NV        : UBS raises price target to $100 from $94; rating buy  
     * Sherwin-Williams Co        : Barclays cuts price target to $305 from $315; equal weight  
     * Sherwin-Williams Co        : CLSA raises to buy  
     * Sherwin-Williams Co        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $318 from $319  
     * Sherwin-Williams Co        : RBC cuts target price to $335 from $340  
     * Shire Plc         : Bernstein raises target price to $225 from $222 
     * Sina Corp         : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $64  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : BB&T cuts price target to $36 from $40  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $42  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $28 from $32  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Skyworks Solutions         : Barclays cuts price target to $74 from $81; rating overweight  
     * Skyworks Solutions         : BMO cuts target price to $65 from $69  
     * Skyworks Solutions         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $92 from $95  
     * Skyworks Solutions         : CLSA raises target price to $73 from $70  
     * Skyworks Solutions         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $72 from $76  
     * Sonoco Products Co        : Baird raises target price to $55 from $50; rating neutral  
     * Sonoco Products Co        : D.A. Davidson raises target to $47 from $44  
     * Sonoco Products Co        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $52; rating neutral  
     * Southern Co       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $54 from $50  
     * Southwest Airlines Co        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $48 from $54  
     * Southwest Airlines Co        : Stifel cuts target price to $50 from $55  
     * Southwestern Energy Co        : JP Morgan raises price target to $14 from $12  
     * Southwestern Energy Co        : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight  
     * Southwestern Energy Co        : Nomura raises target price to $15 from $13  
     * Starbucks Corp         : Barclays cuts price target to $60 from $62; rating equal weight  
     * Starbucks Corp         : BTIG cuts target price to $64 from $75  
     * Starbucks Corp         : CLSA cuts target price to $70 from $75  
     * Starbucks Corp         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $66 from $69  
     * Starbucks Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $58 from $61  
     * Starbucks Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $65 from $70  
     * Starbucks Corp         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $61 from $68  
     * Starz          : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $32 from $33  
     * Stryker Corp        : Barclays raises price target to $120 from $109; rating underweight  
     * Stryker Corp        : Brean Capital raises target price to $125 from $121  
     * Stryker Corp        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $130 from $122; buy  
     * Stryker Corp        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $130 from $120  
     * Stryker Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $128 from $125  
     * Stryker Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $120 from $113  
     * Stryker Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $119 from $116  
     * Stryker Corp        : UBS raises target price to $121 from $112 
     * Stryker Corp        : UBS raises target price to 121. from $112.0  
     * SVB Financial Group         : D A Davidson cuts price target to $112 from $140  
     * SVB Financial Group         : D A Davidson cuts to neutral from buy  
     * SVB Financial Group         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $100 from $98  
     * SVB Financial Group         : Jefferies cuts target price to $118  
     * SVB Financial Group         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $120 from $130  
     * Swift Transportation Co         : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $20  
     * Syntel Inc         : Barrington cuts price target to $52 from $55  
     * Texas Roadhouse Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $40 from $41  
     * Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc        : BTIG raises to buy from neutral  
     * Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc        : BTIG's Karen Koski assumes coverage of the stock  
     * Time Warner Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $86  
     * Travelers Companies Inc        : RBC raises target price to $125 from $121  
     * Treehouse Foods Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $119 from $98  
     * Trinity Biotech Plc         : ROTH raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * TriState Capital Holdings Inc        : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15  
     * TriState Capital Holdings Inc        : Maxim GROUP raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Twitter Inc         : Raymond James cuts to market perform - Trader  
     * Ultimate Software Group         : Credit Suisse raises target to $260 from $225;outperform  
     * Ultimate Software Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $245 from $218  
     * Ultratech Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $30; rating buy  
     * Ultratech Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $19  
     * Ultratech Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $26 from $24  
     * Umpqua Holdings         : Barclays cuts target to $15 from $16; rating equal weight  
     * Umpqua Holdings         : KBW cuts target price to $17 from $18  
     * Umpqua Holdings         : Raymond James cuts target price to $16 from $17  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $106 from $107  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $91 from $94  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Raymond James raises target price to $103 from $100  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : TD Securities raises target price to $98 from $96  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : UBS raises target price to $95 from $88.  
     * United Rentals        : Barclays raises price target to $81 from $74; rating overweight  
     * United Rentals        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $61 from $58  
     * United Rentals        : Jefferies raises target price to $88 from $80  
     * United States Steel Corp      : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $26  
     * Universal Forest Products         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $105  
     * Universal Forest Products         : D.A. Davidson raises to neutral from underperform  
     * Vipshop Holdings Ltd         : Jefferies cuts target price to $16; rating buy  
     * Visa Inc      : BMO raises target price to $100 from $98.  
     * Visa Inc      : Cowen and Company raises price target to $100 from $87 
     * Visa Inc      : Evercore ISI raises target price to $98 from $85  
     * Visa Inc      : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $97 from $96  
     * Visa Inc      : Pacific Crest raises price target to $92 from $80  
     * Visa Inc      : Stifel raises target price to $91 from $86  
     * Walt Disney Co        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $109 from $108  
     * WEC Energy Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $65 from $61  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $24.00 from $23  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $22 from $21  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $22 from $23  
     * Westamerica Bancorp         : Sandler O'Neill raises price target by $1 to $45  
     * Williams Companies Inc        : Citigroup resumes with neutral  
     * Williams Partners LP        : Citigroup resumes with neutral  
     * Wynn Resorts Ltd         : Susquehanna raises target price to $107 from $105  
     * Xcel Energy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $40  
     * Yadkin Financial Corp         : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Yadkin Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $28 from $27  
     * Yadkin Financial Corp         : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Yandex         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $26.9 from $26.5  
 

 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)

