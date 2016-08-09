版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 13:37 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Microchip Technology, Gap, Hornbeck Offshore

Aug 9 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S. companies, including Bojangles and WebMD Health, on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Gap Inc        : Deutsche Bank, SunTrust Robinson raise target price on the stock
     * Hornbeck Offshore        : Barclays cuts target price to $8 from $10; equal weight
     * Bojangles Inc         : Jefferies, Piper Jaffray cut target price on stock
     * Microchip Technology Inc         : Credit Suisse, B. Riley lift target price on stock
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.  
    
    
     * Atmos Energy        : Barclays raises target price to $72 from $63; rating underweight
     * Bellicum Pharma         : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20; rating buy
     * Bojangles Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating buy
     * Bojangles Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating neutral
     * Ceragon Networks Ltd         : Jefferies raises target price to $2 from $1.50; hold  
     * DaVita Healthcare        : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $74; rating neutral
     * DTS Inc         : Dougherty raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy
     * Forest City Realty Trust         : Evercore ISI raises target to $27.50 from $26.50; buy
     * Franco Nevada        : Clarksons Platou raises target price to $88 from $87; rating buy  
     * Gap Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $19 from $18; rating sell
     * Gap Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $23 from $21; rating neutral
     * Hornbeck Offshore        : Barclays cuts target price to $8 from $10; equal weight
     * Inphi Corp         : B. Riley raises target price to $46 from $41.75; rating buy
     * Microchip Technology Inc         : B. Riley raises target price to $74; rating buy
     * Microchip Technology         : Credit Suisse raises target to $67 from $52; outperform
     * Mirati Therapeutics         : Barclays cuts target to $17 from $27; rating overweight
     * NeoPhotonics Corp         : B. Riley raises target price to $12.75; rating neutral
     * Nevro Corp         : BMO raises target price to $100 from $88; rating outperform
     * ON Semiconductor       : Raymond James raises target price to $11 from $10; outperform
     * Orion Engineered Carbons        : Barclays raises target to $21 from $18; equal weight
     * PTC Therapeutics         : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $40; rating overweight
     * RSP Permian Inc         : RBC raises target price to $46 from $41; rating outperform
     * Sotheby's        : Cowen raises target price to $36 from $28; rating market perform
     * Targa Resources         : Barclays raises target price to $47 from $43; equal weight
     * Trinseo        : Barclays raises target price to $55 from $48; rating equal weight
     * TubeMogul Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $17 from $23; overweight
     * Ultragenyx Pharma         : Piper Jaffray raises target to $82 from $70; overweight
     * WebMD Health         : Cowen cuts target price to $67 from $70; rating outperform
 
    

 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru)

