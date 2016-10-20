版本:
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-AMC Networks, Expedia, Ventas

Oct 20 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Allergan, BJ's Restaurants and Lam Research, on
Thursday. 
        
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * AMC Networks Inc         : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight  
     * Expedia Inc         : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating  
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities        : Jefferies raises to buy from hold  
     * Ventas Inc        : Jefferies raises to buy from hold  
            
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
   
     * Agree Realty Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $56  
     * Allergan Plc        : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $211 from $227  
     * AMC Networks Inc         : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight  
     * American Express Co        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $71 from $68; neutral  
     * American Tower Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $122 from $120  
     * Amphenol Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $63  
     * Amphenol Corp        : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $64 from $61; equal-weight  
     * Analog Devices Inc        : CLSA starts with outperform rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Apartment Investment and Management        : JMP Securities cuts to market perform 
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $183 from $187  
     * Banc of California Inc         : FBR cuts target price to $16 from $20; market perform  
     * BJ's Restaurants Inc         : Barclays cuts target price to $32 from $38; underweight  
     * BJ's Restaurants Inc         : Guggenheim cuts target price to $44 from $50; rating buy  
     * BJ's Restaurants Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $38; rating hold  
     * BJ's Restaurants Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $45; neutral  
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $131 from $138  
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : D.A.Davidson cuts target to $16.50 from $18; neutral  
     * Canadian Pacific Railway       : Wolfe Research cuts target by $1 to $182; outperform
     * Celanese Corp       : Goldman Sachs raises target price by $4 to $83; rating neutral  
     * Centerstate Banks Inc         : KBW raises target price to $19 from $18  
     * Cimarex Energy Co        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $150 from $140  
     * Citrix Systems         : Cowen and Company ups target price to $97 from $95; outperform  
     * Citrix Systems Inc         : Baird raises target price to $100 from $95; outperform  
     * Citrix Systems Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $95 from $92; overweight  
     * Citrix Systems Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $90 from $85; hold  
     * Community Trust Bancorp         : KBW ups target price to $37 from $36; market perform  
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $165 from $150  
     * Continental Resources Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $64 from $56  
     * Coresite Realty Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $97 from $100  
     * Corporate Office Properties Trust        : Jefferies raises target price to $29 from $27  
     * CubeSmart         : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $37  
     * Cyberoptics Corp         : Dougherty raises target price to $30 from $27; rating buy  
     * Cyrusone Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $60 from $63  
     * DDR Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $19  
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $120 from $112  
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $102 from $109  
     * Dover Corp        : William Blair raises target price to $73 from $72; market perform  
     * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $49  
     * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $84 from $91  
     * eBay Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $29 from $30  
     * eBay Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $35 from $34; rating buy  
     * eBay Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $33 from $34; rating neutral  
     * eBay Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $28 from $25; rating neutral  
     * eBay Inc         : RBC raises target price to $32 from $31; rating sector perform  
     * Eclipse Resources Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $3 from $2  
     * Education Realty Trust Inc        : JMP Securities cuts target price to $50 from $52  
     * Emcore Corp         : Dougherty starts with buy rating; $7.50 price target  
     * Energen Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $62 from $58  
     * Equity Residential        : Jefferies cuts target price to $60 from $62  
     * Essex Property Trust Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $208 from $210  
     * Expedia Inc         : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating  
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $97 from $105  
     * Federal Realty Investment Trust        : Jefferies cuts target price to $155 from $170  
     * First Industrial Realty Trust Inc       : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $27  
     * Fleetcor Technologies Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $200; rating buy  
     * Fulton Financial Corp         : FBR raises target price to $15 from $14; market perform  
     * Fulton Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13.5  
     * Genuine Parts Co        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $95 from $101  
     * Genuine Parts Co        : Jefferies cuts target price to $95 from $105; rating hold  
     * GlaxoSmithKline Plc        : Investec starts with buy; target price 1925p  
     * Government Properties Income          : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17  
     * Great Ajax        : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating; $16 target  
     * Halliburton Co        : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $52; rating overweight  
     * Halliburton Co        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $53 from $49.50; rating buy  
     * Halliburton Co        : Nomura raises target price to $61 from $54; rating buy  
     * Hcp Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $31 from $33  
     * Helix Energy Solutions        : Credit Suisse raises target to $12 from $10; outperform  
     * Highwoods Properties Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $50 from $54  
     * Horizon Pharma Plc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $35  
     * Insys Therapeutics Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $26 from $28  
     * Kinder Morgan Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $26 from $25; buy  
     * Lam Research         : B. Riley raises target price to $120 from $106; rating buy  
     * Lam Research         : Cowen and Company ups target price to $100 from $95; outperform  
     * Lam Research         : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $125 from $120; rating buy  
     * Lam Research         : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $113 from $105; overweight  
     * Lam Research         : RBC raises target price to $110 from $105; rating outperform  
     * Lam Research Corp         : Berenberg raises target price to $110 from $95; rating buy  
     * Lam Research Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $110; buy  
     * Laredo Petroleum Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12  
     * LegacyTexas Financial         : SunTrust Robinson ups target price to $36 from $35; buy  
     * Lexington Realty Trust        : Jefferies cuts target price to $10.5 from $11  
     * Life Storage Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $95 from $100  
     * Macerich Co        : Jefferies cuts target price to $85 from $88  
     * Manitowoc Company Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $4.29 from $4.84; hold  
     * Mattel Inc        : B. Riley raises target price to $41 from $38; rating buy  
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities        : Jefferies raises to buy from hold  
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities        : Jefferies ups price target to $113 from $109  
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities        : Jefferies raises target to $113 from $109  
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities        : JMP Securities ups to market outperform 
     * Morgan Stanley       : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $32; rating equal weight  
     * Morgan Stanley       : JMP Securities raises target to $37 from $36; market outperform  
     * Morgan Stanley       : JP Morgan raises target price to $34 from $32; rating overweight  
     * Morgan Stanley       : KBW raises target price to $33 from $30  
     * Northern Trust Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $73 from $70; neutral  
     * Northern Trust Corp         : KBW raises target price to $79 from $78  
     * Nutanix Inc         :BTIG starts with neutral rating  
     * Oasis Petroleum Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12  
     * Pacific Premier Bancorp         : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $31 from $32; buy  
     * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $69 from $76  
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44 from $40  
     * Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc         : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Prologis Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $47 from $49  
     * Public Storage        : Jefferies cuts target price to $233 from $245  
     * Qts Realty Trust Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $62 from $63  
     * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust        : Jefferies cuts target price to $22 from $23  
     * Regency Centers Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $78 from $84  
     * Retail Properties of America Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $18  
     * Reynolds American Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $52 from $53; overweight  
     * Rice Energy Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $28  
     * RSP Permian Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $48  
     * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23  
     * SBA Communications Corp         : Barclays raises target price to $121 from $118  
     * Seagate Technology        : Barclays raises target price to $42 from $40; equal weight  
     * Seagate Technology Plc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $35 from $36; neutral  
     * Senior Housing Properties Trust        : Jefferies cuts price target to $23 from $25  
     * Senior Housing Properties Trust        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Simon Property Group Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $255 from $271  
     * SM Energy Co       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $38  
     * Southwest Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $20 from $18; market perform  
     * St. Jude Medical Inc        : RBC raises target price to $85 from $66; sector perform  
     * Tableau Software         : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $70 from $86; overweight  
     * Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $41 from $42  
     * Townsquare        : Macquarie raises target price to $10 from $9  
     * Tractor Supply Co         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating hold  
     * Tractor Supply Co         : RBC cuts target price to $68 from $79; rating sector perform  
     * TrueBlue Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating sell  
     * U.S. Bancorp        : KBW raises target price to $45 from $43  
     * United Community Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $8.5 from $8  
     * United Financial Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $15 from $13.5  
     * Ventas Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $65  
     * Ventas Inc        : Jefferies raises to buy from hold  
     * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $88 from $94  
     * Wd-40 Co         : Jefferies cuts target price to $110 from $120; rating hold  
     * Weingarten Realty Investors        : Jefferies cuts target price to $41 from $42  
     * Welltower Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $65  
     * WEX Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $127; rating buy  
     * Williams Companies Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $34 from $33; buy  
     * Wintrust Financial Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $54 from $55  
     * WPX Energy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $15 from $13  
     * Xilinx Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $48 from $45; rating equal weight  
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

