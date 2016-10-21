版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 21日 星期五 22:03 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alkermes, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Latam Airlines

Oct 21 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Alkermes, Benchmark Electronics and  Copa Holdings
on Friday. 
        
    HIGHLIGHTS  
    
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce  
     * Latam Airlines        : Santander raises to buy from hold 
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight  
            
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Abraxas Petroleum         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2.25 from $2; buy  
     * Abraxas Petroleum Corp         : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $3  
     * Acceleron Pharma Inc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $42 price target  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : BMO raises target price to $6; rating market perform  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Citigroup raises target price to $3.50 from $2.50; sell  
     * Advanced Micro Devices Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral  
     * Advanced Micro Devices Inc        : UBS raises target price to $5 from $3; rating sell  
     * Advaxis Inc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $20 price target  
     * Aercap Holdings NV        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $44 from $49  
     * Air Lease Corp       : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $33 from $36  
     * Air Lease Corp       : RBC raises target price to $77 from $73; rating Top Pick  
     * Aircastle Ltd        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $66 price target  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Citigroup raises target price to $62 from $53; rating neutral  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $52; outperform  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $48 from $35  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $62; rating buy  
     * Alkermes Plc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $78 from $51  
     * Alkermes Plc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $57; rating outperform  
     * Alliance Data Systems        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $207 from $210  
     * Alliance Data Systems        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $260 from $285; buy  
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $163 from $161  
     * Alliant Energy Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $42; equal weight  
     * Ameren Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $55; rating overweight  
     * American Airlines        : Imperial Capital raises target price to $43 from $40; in-line  
     * American Airlines Group Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $36  
     * American Electric Power Company        : Macquarie cuts target price to $70 from $72  
     * Apple Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $135 from $125; outperform  
     * Ariad Pharmaceuticals         : Barclays assumes with underweight rating; $9 target  
     * Associated Banc-Corp        : Barclays ups target price to $21 from $20; equal weight  
     * Associated Banc-Corp        : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; sector perform  
     * Asure Software Inc         : Roth Capital starts with buy rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Athenahealth Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $155  
     * Autozone Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $814 from $870  
     * Avnet Inc        : Longbow raises to buy from neutral - Trader  
     * Banc of California Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $20 from $25  
     * Bancorpsouth Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26  
     * Bancorpsouth Inc        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $54 from $51  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $48 from $46  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : KBW raises target price to $50 from $48  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : KBW raises to outperform from market perform  
     * Bankunited Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $32 from $33; rating equal weight  
     * Bankunited Inc        : BMO cuts target price to $33; rating market perform  
     * Bankunited Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $30 from $29; sell  
     * Benchmark Electronics        : Needham raises target price to $28 from $26; buy  
     * Benchmark Electronics        : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform  
     * Black Stone Minerals LP        : Raymond James cuts target price to $20 from $21  
     * Boston Beer Company        : Cowen and Company cuts target to $132 from $135;underperform  
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $153 from $155  
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $151; hold  
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $158 from $172; sector perform  
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : Mizuho cuts target price to $16 from $17  
     * Brookline Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * Brown & Brown Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33; underweight  
     * Calpine Corp        : Macquarie cuts target price to $16.50 from $18  
     * Capital Bank Financial Corp        : KBW raises target price to $33 from $31  
     * Carolina Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $27 from $25  
     * CBS Corp        : Wunderlich starts with buy rating; $72 target price  
     * Celestica Inc        : CIBC raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * Century Communities Inc        : Citigroup raises target price to $25 from $23  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : BofA Merrill raises target price to $10 from $6  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : BofA Merrill raises to neutral from underperform  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $9 from $6  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Nomura raises target price to $7.50 from $4  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : UBS raises target price to $6 from $4.25; rating sell  
     * Clearwater Paper Corp        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3 to $72; neutral  
     * CMS Energy Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating equal weight  
     * Cohen & Steers Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $42; neutral  
     * Colgate-Palmolive Co       : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $84 from $79  
     * Copa Holdings SA        : Santander raises target price to $81 from $46
     * Coty Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $32  
     * Covenant Transportation         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $24  
     * Crown Holdings Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3.93 from $3.95  
     * Crown Holdings Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $63 from $64; rating buy  
     * Danaher Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $91; rating overweight  
     * Danaher Corp        : Bernstein raises target price to $93 from $92; rating outperform  
     * Danaher Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $76; neutral  
     * Danaher Corp        : RBC raises target price to $86 from $85; rating sector perform  
     * Danaher Corp        : Stifel raises target price to $92 from $91  
     * Dominion Resources Inc      : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $84; overweight  
     * DTE Energy Co        : Barclays cuts target price to $101 from $108; rating overweight  
     * Duke Energy Corp        : Macquarie cuts target price to $82 from $87  
     * Dunkin' Brands Group         : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $54; overweight  
     * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $53 from $52  
     * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc         : Wedbush Braises target price to $49 from $47  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33; buy  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : JMP raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $33 from $32; rating buy  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : SunTrust Robinson ups target to $31 from $30; hold  
     * East West Bancorp         : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $42 from $38; neutral  
     * East West Bancorp Inc         : BMO raises target price to $45; rating outperform  
     * East West Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $41 from $39  
     * Eastgroup Properties Inc        : Cantor Fitzgerald raises to hold from sell  
     * Edison International        : Barclays cuts target price to $74 from $81; equal weight  
     * Entergy Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $81 from $88; rating equal weight  
     * F.N.B. Corp        : FBR raises target price to $14 from $13; rating market perform  
     * F.N.B. Corp        : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * Farmers Capital Bank Corp         : KBW raises target price to $34 from $30  
     * FCB Financial Holdings        : KBW raises target price to $36 from $35; market perform  
     * FCB Financial Holdings Inc        : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; rating buy  
     * Fifth Third Bancorp         : Barclays raises target price to $22 from $21; equal weight  
     * Fifth Third Bancorp         : Wedbush raises target price to $23 from $22  
     * First Connecticut Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $18.5 from $18  
     * FMC Technologies Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $30; equal weight  
     * FMC Technologies Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $31 from $30  
     * FMC Technologies Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $38 from $36; positive  
     * Gastar Exploration        : Imperial Capital ups target to $1.75 from $1.30; outperform  
     * Gastar Exploration Inc        : FBR cuts to market perform rating  
     * Gastar Exploration Inc        : FBR raises target price to $1.50 from $1.25  
     * Genesee & Wyoming Inc        : Wolfe Research ups target price by $1 to $81; outperform  
     * Godaddy Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $50 from $40  
     * Gol        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24 from $17  
     * Goldman Sachs Group Inc       : RBC raises target price to $180 from $170  
     * Graco Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $71 from $72  
     * Great Plains Energy        : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $29; equal weight  
     * Halozyme Therapeutics         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $16 target  
     * Hanmi Financial Corp         : Raymond James cuts target price to $27 from $28  
     * Hawaiian Electric Industries       : Barclays cuts target to $28 from $29; underweight  
     * HCP Inc        : UBS cuts target price to $37 from $38; rating neutral  
     * Heartland Express Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $20 from $22  
     * Heartland Express Inc         : Stephens cuts to equal-weight from overweight  
     * Heartland Express Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $15 from $16; rating sell  
     * Heritage-Crystal Clean         : Baird raises target price to $17 from $15; outperform  
     * ICON Plc         : Barclays raises target price to $75 from $70; rating equal weight  
     * ICON Plc         : Pacific Crest raises target price to $94 from $85; rating overweight  
     * Independent Bank Corp         : Compass Point raises target price to $50 from $49  
     * Infinera Corp         : B. Riley cuts target price to $10 from $10.50  
     * Jakks Pacific Inc         : B. Riley cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating neutral  
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $186 from $187  
     * Kimberly-Clark Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $151 from $154  
     * Kla-Tencor         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; outperform  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : B.Riley raises target price to $91 from $86  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $70  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $84.50; overweight  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $75 from $67; rating neutral  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $71 from $66  
     * Lam Research Corp         : Citigroup raises target price to $114 from $108  
     * Landstar System Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $63  
     * LaSalle Hotel Properties        : Barclays cuts target to $23 from $25; underweight  
     * LaSalle Hotel Properties        : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $27; sector perform  
     * Latam Airlines        : Santander raises target price to $12 from $6.70
     * Latam Airlines        : Santander raises to buy from hold 
     * Liberty Ventures          : FBR raises target price by $3 to $45; rating outperform 
     * Lululemon Athletica Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $61 from $76; hold  
     * Mallinckrodt Plc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $75 from $83  
     * Marriott International Inc        : MKM cuts target price to $72 from $74  
     * Marten Transport Ltd         : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $19  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $42  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $44 from $42;buy  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Goldman Sachs raises target to $39 from $38; neutral  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $42; buy  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : JP Morgan raises target to $48 from $46; overweight  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Raymond James raises target price to $43 from $40  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; neutral  
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : B. Riley cuts target price to $38.50 from $40  
     * Mead Johnson Nutrition Co        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $85 from $88  
     * Memorial Production Partners         : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform  
     * MGM Resorts Intl        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $32 from $29; buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Barclays raises target price to $65 from $60; rating overweight  
     * Microsoft Corp         : BMO raises target price to $69; rating outperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $56; hold  
     * Microsoft Corp         : CLSA raises target price to $65 from $60  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target to $64 from $62; outperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $65  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $57; neutral  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $40; underperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $68 from $65; rating buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Raymond James raises target price to $69 from $65; strong buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : RBC raises target price to $65 from $61; rating outperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $66 from $60  
     * Microsoft Corp         : UBS raises target price to $66 from $64; rating buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Wunderlich raises target price to $70 from $60  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Wunderlich raises to buy from hold  
     * Morgan Stanley       : Citigroup raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * Navigator Holdings Ltd         : Stifel cuts target price to $14 from $18  
     * New Jersey Resources Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $34 from $37  
     * NiSource Inc       : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating equal weight  
     * Northstar Asset Management Group         : FBR raises target price to $15.50 from $15  
     * Northstar Realty Finance Corp        : FBR raises target price to $16 from $12.75  
     * Northstar Realty Finance Corp        :FBR raises to outperform from market perform  
     * Northwestern Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $59 from $62; neutral  
     * Nu Skin Enterprises        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $57  
     * Nucor Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $52  
     * Old Line Bancshares         : Raymond James raises target price to $22 from $20  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Citigroup raises target to $83 from $81; neutral  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Jefferies cuts target price to $93 from $96; buy  
     * PayPal         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $40 from $39; market perform  
     * PayPal Holdings         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $36 from $34; underweight  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Barclays cuts target price to $46 from $47; overweight  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Bernstein raises target price to $43 from $41  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $47 from $43  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $49 from $47  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $48 from $46  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : RBC raises target price to $47 from $46; rating outperform  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $49 from $43  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Stifel raises to buy from hold - Trader  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $47 from $45  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $54 from $50  
     * Pebblebrook Hotel Trust        : Raymond James cuts target price to $30 from $31.50  
     * Pg&E Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $65 from $71; rating overweight  
     * Philip Morris International       : Jefferies raises target price to $101 from $99; hold  
     * Pinnacle West Capital        : Barclays cuts target price to $75 from $81; equal weight  
     * Pnm Resources Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $37; rating overweight  
     * Pool Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $103 from $105; rating neutral  
     * Pool Corp         : Wedbush cuts target price to $109 from $115  
     * Portland General Electric        : Barclays cuts target to $38 from $41; underweight  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5.90 from $5.92; hold  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $103 from $111  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $105 from $106; rating outperform  
     * PPL Corp        : Macquarie cuts target price to $34 from $36  
     * Preferred Bank         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy  
     * Preferred Bank         : Raymond James raises target price to $39 from $36  
     * PrivateBancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $46 from $45  
     * Procter & Gamble Co       : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $90 from $92  
     * Prologis Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $57 from $55  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Citigroup raises target price to $96 from $82; rating buy  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $82 from $80; neutral  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $85 from $80  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $77 from $75  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Nomura raises target price to $90 from $84; rating buy  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : RBC raises target price to $85 from $80; rating outperform  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $90 from $85  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $87 from $83  
     * Pultegroup Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral  
     * Pultegroup Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating outperform  
     * Quest Diagnostics Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $88 from $86  
     * Quest Diagnostics Inc        : UBS raises target price to $88 from $84; rating neutral  
     * Red Robin Gourmet Burgers         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $45 from $47; hold  
     * Red Robin Gourmet Burgers         : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $55; hold  
     * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co       : Jefferies cuts target price to $70 from $72; hold  
     * Reynolds American Inc        : Berenberg raises to buy from hold  
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals         : H.C. Wainwright cuts target price to $6 from $7; buy  
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals         : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $9; buy  
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO cuts target price to $4; rating outperform  
     * Rli Corp        : KBW cuts target price to $59 from $63  
     * Rli Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $61 from $65; rating sector perform  
     * Sandy Spring Bancorp         : KBW raises target price to $32 from $29; market perform  
     * Scana Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $68 from $74; rating equal weight  
     * Seattle Genetics         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $53 price target  
     * Sei Investments Co         : KBW raises target price to $50 from $47  
     * Sei Investments Co         : Raymond James raises target price to $49 from $48  
     * Sei Investments Co         : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $52 from $51; buy  
     * Signature Bank         : BMO cuts target price to $128 from $146  
     * Signature Bank         : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform - Trader  
     * Signature Bank         : FBR cuts target price to $140 from $155; rating outperform  
     * Signature Bank         : Jefferies cuts target price to $147; rating buy  
     * Signature Bank         : KBW cuts target price to $131 from $142  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : B. Riley cuts target price to $24 from $32  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $21 from $33  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy  
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : BMO cuts target price to $130; rating outperform  
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $123 from $124; hold  
     * Snap-On Inc        : Baird raises target price to $190 from $182; rating outperform  
     * Sonoco Products        : Goldman Sachs raises target price by $1 to $53; rating neutral  
     * Sonus Networks Inc         : B. Riley cuts target price to $8.75 from $10.25  
     * Southern Co       : Barclays cuts target price to $57 from $62; rating overweight  
     * Spectranetics Corp         : Needham raises target price to $32 from $27; rating buy  
     * Steel Dynamics         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $31 from $33; outperform  
     * Stonecastle Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $20.5 from $19.5  
     * Svb Financial Group         : D.A.Davidson ups target price to $127 from $112; neutral  
     * Svb Financial Group         : Jefferies raises target price to $149; rating buy  
     * Svb Financial Group         : JMP raises target price to $135 from $130  
     * Svb Financial Group         : KBW raises target price to $128 from $125  
     * Svb Financial Group         : Raymond James raises target price to $143 from $130  
     * Svb Financial Group         : Sandler O'Neill raises price target by $5 to $130  
     * Tenaris       : UBS starts with sell rating; $23 price target 
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $66 from $65; buy  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : KBW ups target price to $58 from $55; market perform  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $58  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : KBW raises target price to $58 from $55  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $64 from $57; buy  
     * Textainer Group Holdings        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $12 from $13  
     * Theravance Biopharma Inc         : Leerink raises target price to $35 from $31  
     * Tobira Therapeutics         : Leerink raises target price to $45 from $15; outperform  
     * Travelers Companies        : Barclays cuts target price to $106 from $109; equal weight  
     * Travelers Companies Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $119 from $123; neutral  
     * Travelers Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $118 from $120  
     * Trevena Inc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $15 price target  
     * Tristate Capital Holdings Inc        : KBW raises target price to $18 from $16  
     * Triton International Ltd         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $15 from $17  
     * Tupperware Brands Corp        : B. Riley raises target price to $64 from $53; neutral  
     * Ubiquiti Networks Inc         : JMP raises to market perform from market underperform  
     * Umpqua Holdings Corp         : Raymond James raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Union Bankshares Corp         : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27  
     * Union Bankshares Corp         : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27; market perform  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : BMO raises target price to $105; rating outperform  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $105 from $111  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Raymond James cuts target price to $105 from $110  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $98 from $107  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : UBS cuts target price to $92 from $95; rating neutral  
     * United Rentals Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $96 from $94; overweight  
     * United Rentals Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $82 from $79  
     * Valvoline Inc        : JP Morgan starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Valvoline Inc        : Longbow Research starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Verisign         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; market perform  
     * Verizon Communications       : Cowen and Company cuts target to $50; market perform  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : Citigroup cuts target price to $55 from $58; neutral  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $49 from $52  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : Raymond James cuts target price to $56 from $58  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $54; rating neutral  
     * Viacom Inc         : Wunderlich cuts target price to $56 from $65  
     * Wabco Holdings Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $115 from $120  
     * Wabco Holdings Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $110 from $114  
     * Wabco Holdings Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $105 from $106  
     * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $85  
     * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc        : UBS raises target price to $95 from $94; buy  
     * Waste Connections Inc        : RBC raises target price to $90 from $86; outperform 
     * Web.Com Group Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $21 from $23  
     * Wec Energy Group Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $62 from $68; equal weight  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $24; neutral  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $22  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $22 from $23  
     * Westamerica Bancorp         : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price by $1 to $45  
     * William Lyon Homes        : Citigroup raises target price to $22 from $20  
     * WNS (Holdings) Ltd        : Citigroup cuts target price to $34 from $35; rating buy  
     * Xcel Energy Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating overweight  
     * Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Stifel starts with buy - Trader  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $43  
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

