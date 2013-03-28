版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Research In Motion U.S.-listed shares resume trading up 9.8 percent after earnings

NEW YORK, March 28 Research in Motion Ltd : * Research in Motion U.S.-listed shares resume trading up 9.8 percent to $16 after earnings
