2012年 8月 27日 星期一 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-RIM shares rise 4 pct in early trading following Apple-Samsung patent ruling

Aug 27 Research In Motion Ltd : * Shares rise 4 percent in early trading following Apple-samsung patent ruling

