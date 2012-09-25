版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-RIM CEO says 'making good progress' on cost cutting

- Research In Motion Ltd : * CEO says 'making good progress' on cost cutting, 'almost 40-50 percent there' * CEO says 'everything is going in the right direction' * CEO says company has 'clear shot' at being no.3 Mobile ecosystem in the world

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐