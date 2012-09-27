版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-RIM shares now up 20 pct in post-market trading in the U.S.

Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd : * Research in motion shares now up 20 percent in post-market trading in the U.S.

