版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Research In Motion U.S.-listed shares up in premarket after Goldman Sachs upgrade

NEW YORK Nov 29 Research In Motion Ltd : * U.S.-listed shares up 11.7 percent to $12.40 in premarket after Goldman Sachs upgrades to "buy" rating

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐