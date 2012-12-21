版本:
2012年 12月 21日

BRIEF-RIM CEO does not see cash position going below $2 billion-CNBC

Dec 21 Research In Motion Ltd : * CEO says cash position will go down as RIM invests in blackberry 10 launch

but does not see it going below $2 billion * CEO sees launch of qwerty and full touch-screen blackberry 10 within

weeks-cnbc

