CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-S&P Capital IQ raises Research In Motion to hold

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
(Corrects to say the rating on the stock was raised, not cut)
July 25 Research In Motion Ltd : * S&P Capital IQ raises Research In Motion Ltd to hold from sell
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort