版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 21:22 BJT

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-S&P Capital IQ raises Research In Motion to hold

(Corrects to say the rating on the stock was raised, not cut)

July 25 Research In Motion Ltd : * S&P Capital IQ raises Research In Motion Ltd to hold from sell For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐