UPDATE 1-UK agency approves BlackBerry 7 OS for govt

May 17 Research In Motion Ltd said the UK agency responsible for setting standards for computer security has approved the BlackBerry 7 operating system for government use.

This will allow UK government employees to use six models of the smartphone including BlackBerry Bold 9900, BlackBerry Torch 9810 and BlackBerry Torch 9860, RIM said.

Ministry of defense, central government employees and more than half of the country's police force use BlackBerry smartphones, the company said.