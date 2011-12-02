UPDATE 3-RIM won't meet targets after PlayBook charge

* BlackBerry maker to miss year EPS forecast $5.25 to $6
* PlayBook charge related to promotional pricing
* RIM to book another charge related to service outages
* Q4 smartphone shipments expected to be below Q3 levels
TORONTO, Dec 2 Research in Motion
warned on Friday it would fall short of its financial targets
after taking a huge charge to write down the value of its
PlayBook tablet, and the BlackBerry maker's shares tumbled.
Aiming to drive up anemic sales of the PlayBook, RIM last
month began to offer the tablet computer at sharp markdowns,
forcing it to book a $360 million after-tax writedown.
RIM was late to the game with its PlayBook, introducing the
tablet last April, long after Apple's iPad had
established an overwhelming dominance of the new segment.
Even with the discounts, consumers have failed to warm to
RIM's entry. RIM said it sold about 150,000 tablets in the
third quarter ended Nov. 26, down from 200,000 in the second
quarter. That's a small fraction of the 11 million iPads that
Apple sold in its latest quarter.
"RIM is continuing to suffer from its Playbook endeavors,"
said CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber. "It hurt RIM initially
by diverting focus but muted demand is now becoming clearly
visible in the financials."
It is the latest of a series of setbacks for the company
that virtually invented the smartphone category. In recent
quarters, Apple's iPhone and Google Android devices have
gobbled up RIM's once mighty market share. It has been plagued
by product missteps, profit warnings and an embarrassing global
outage for its BlackBerry network last month.
On Friday, RIM shares fell 3.7 percent to $17.90 in trade
before the morning bell in New York. For the year, the stock
has dived about 65 percent.
FULL YEAR EARNINGS
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it no longer
expects to meet its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings of
$5.25 to $6.00 a share, due to the PlayBook writedown and a
charge related to the global service outage.
"The severe outage in October did little for consumer
confidence and undoubtedly dented sales during that time," said
Blaber.
Excluding the $360 million PlayBook provision and a $50
million charge for the outage, RIM now expects adjusted
earnings in the third-quarter to be at the low to mid-point of
its previously forecast $1.20 to $1.40 per share range.
Revenue, excluding the outage charge, is expected to be
slightly lower than the previously forecast range of $5.3
billion to $5.6 billion, in part because of the PlayBook
discounting, which it plans to expand.
RIM, which is still finalizing its quarterly results, said
it shipped about 14.1 million BlackBerry phones in the third
quarter, in line with its earlier forecast of between 13.5 and
14.5 million.
The company, which will report its quarterly results on
Dec. 15, said it was confident the PlayBook promotion will help
boost sales and reduce its inventories.
"RIM is committed to the BlackBerry PlayBook," Co-Chief
Executive Mike Lazaridis said in a statement. "Early results
from recent PlayBook promotions indicate a significant increase
in demand across most channels."