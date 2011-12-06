BlackBerry maker fires two for inflight fracas

Dec 5 Two employees of Research In Motion , whose rowdy behavior caused Air Canada to divert a China-bound flight last week, have been fired, the BlackBerry maker said on Monday.

George Campbell and Paul Wilson were removed from the Toronto-to-Beijing flight by police after the flight made an unscheduled stop in Vancouver.

The men later pleaded guilty to one count of mischief, received suspended sentences and were ordered to pay C$71,757 in compensation to Air Canada, police said.

"RIM expects that its employees conduct themselves in a manner reflective of our strong principles and standards of business behavior," the company said.

"RIM does not condone behavior that conflicts with applicable laws and employees are expected to act, at all times, with integrity and respect. The individuals involved in this incident are no longer employed by RIM."

RIM did not say what positions the two men held at the company.