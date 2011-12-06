BlackBerry maker fires two for inflight fracas

Tiffany says CEO Frederic Cumenal steps down
Feb 5 Jeweler Tiffany & Co on Sunday said Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Dec 5 Two employees of Research In Motion , whose rowdy behavior caused Air Canada to divert a China-bound flight last week, have been fired, the BlackBerry maker said on Monday.
George Campbell and Paul Wilson were removed from the Toronto-to-Beijing flight by police after the flight made an unscheduled stop in Vancouver.
The men later pleaded guilty to one count of mischief, received suspended sentences and were ordered to pay C$71,757 in compensation to Air Canada, police said.
"RIM expects that its employees conduct themselves in a manner reflective of our strong principles and standards of business behavior," the company said.
"RIM does not condone behavior that conflicts with applicable laws and employees are expected to act, at all times, with integrity and respect. The individuals involved in this incident are no longer employed by RIM."
RIM did not say what positions the two men held at the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 President Donald Trump on Sunday ramped up his criticism of a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations and said courts were making U.S. border security harder, intensifying the first major legal battle of his presidency.
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: