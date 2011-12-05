RIM's Indonesia CEO to be charged over sale stampede

JAKARTA Dec 5 Blackberry manufacturer
Research In Motion's Indonesia CEO will be charged with
negligence after a sale last month of its smart phones turned
into a stampede, police said on Monday.
The police said Andrew Cobham was responsible for the
promotional event on Nov. 25 in Jakarta, which attracted a crowd
of about 5,000 people. Police halted the sale after dozens
passed out in the crush.
"The suspect has been banned from travelling
overseas. He must go through the legal process here," said
police investigator Budi Irawan.
Cobham has not been detained. The maximum penalty for
negligence is nine months in jail.
Police also named a security consultant hired by RIM, an
event organiser and a manager of the sale's shopping centre
venue, as suspects who are likely to be charged.
RIM was offering a 50 percent discount to 1,000 people at a
launch of its latest phone in Jakarta, with people starting to
queue since before midnight.
Indonesia is one of the fast growing markets for the
Blackerry, with about two million users.
The strong demand reflects booming consumption among an
emerging middle class in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest
economy, with the country having been a bright spot for a firm
that capped a dismal year with a profit warning last week.
There was no immediate comment from either RIM or Cobham.