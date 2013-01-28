UPDATE 1-RIM names multiple BlackBerry 10 music, video partners

Jan 28 Research In Motion Ltd
has a gathered a number music and video partners for its
BlackBerry 10 storefront, ranging from Walt Disney Co's
Walt Disney Studios and Sony Corp's Sony Pictures to
Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group and Warner Music
Group.
RIM announced the partners on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's
launch of its first phones based on its much-delayed BlackBerry
10 smartphone platform, which may be the company's last chance
to regain ground it has lost to Apple Inc's iPhone.
Content partnerships are a crucial part of this effort as
analysts have largely attributed the success of iPhone and
devices running Google Inc's Android software to the
selection of applications and media content they offer.
RIM said its BlackBerry World would include an extensive
catalog of songs, movies and television shows. Most movies will
be available the same day they are released on DVD, and with
next-day availability for many TV series.
RIM's offerings will also include Matador Records, Rough
Trade Records and Sony Music Entertainment music that will be
initially be available in 18 countries.
The video downloads and rentals will initially be available
just in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada and will
include TV shows from providers such as ABC Studios, BBC
Worldwide and CBS Corp.
RIM's U.S. shares were up 0.9 percent at $17.70 in trading
before the market opened.