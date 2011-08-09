PrimeCap raised its stake in Research in Motion

* Lifted stake to 5.04 pct from 2.58 pct from March-July
* In same period RIM shares fell 55.8 pct
NEW YORK Aug 8 Primecap Management Co roughly
doubled its stake in Research In Motion RIM.TO in recent
months to more than five percent even as the BlackBerry maker's
shares fell sharply on investor concerns about market share
losses to rivals like Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone.
Primecap said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday that it owned 26.39 million
shares or 5.04 percent of RIM as of July 31.
This compares with its holdings of 13.5 million shares or
2.58 percent of the company on March 31, according to Reuters
data.
RIM shares fell 55.8 percent between the end of March and
the end of July in U.S. trading on investor worries about tough
competition and product delays at the Canadian company.
RIM's RIMM.O U.S. shares finished down 6.5 percent at
$21.87 on Monday in broad market decline.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Carol Bishopric)