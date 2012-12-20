BRIEF-RIM to tier service fees based on customer requirements

TORONTO Dec 20 Research In Motion Ltd :
* Chief executive Thorsten Heins says service fees will be
tiered based on what
customers require in terms of security, manageability, other
services
* CEO Heins says looking to develop blackberry messenger
service to create
additional service revenue
* CEO Heins says carriers are committed to spending marketing
dollars to
promote blackberry 10 devices
* Chief financial officer Brian Bidulka says average revenue
per user declined
last quarter as company worked to maintain subscriber base
* CEO Heins says may still introduce new blackberry 7 models
for more
cost-conscious parts of the world