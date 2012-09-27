BRIEF-RIM CEO says talking on licensing, no details

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
TORONTO, Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd : * Research in motion ltd CEO thorsten heins says seeing
success for program to upgrade users to blackberry 7 devices, especially the
bold line * Research in motion ltd CEO thorsten heins says blackberry
10 will deliver most seamless and fluid Mobile experience available * Research in motion ltd CEO heins says has met with dozens
of carriers from more than 16 countries in last three weeks * Rim CEO heins says in past several weeks have seen
innovative products launched from competitors, but believe blackberry 10
reaches whole new level * Rim CEO heins says in midst of building leaner and stronger
organization, satisfied with ability to attract great talent * Rim CEO heins says recognizes Q2 results still well below
where they need to be * Rim CEO heins says has had productive discussions with
other ceos about partnerships, potential licensing of blackberry 10, offers
no further details
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors