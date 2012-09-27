BRIEF-RIM CEO says BlackBerry 10 screen better than iPhone 5's

TORONTO, Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd : * RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says BlackBerry 10 will proliferate

into mid-tier of smartphone market by this time next year * RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says display in full touchscreen

BlackBerry 10 device exceeds that of Apple's iPhone 5 * RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says have fully transitioned to

BlackBerry 7; likely made up 99.99 percent of handset sales in quarter * RIM CEO Heins says last week's Europe service disruption

was not an "outage"; all messages got delivered * RIM CEO Heins says still investing in BlackBerry network,

not saving capex there