Some T-Mobile USA BlackBerry service disrupted

NEW YORK, Sept 18 T-Mobile USA, the fourth
biggest U.S. mobile service provider, said on Tuesday that some
customers with Research In Motion's BlackBerry
smartphones were unable to use the device for emails or Internet
browsing.
The partial service disruption appears to be limited to
customers of the BlackBerry 9900 and does not affect phone call
services and text messaging, according to T-Mobile USA, a unit
of Deutsche Telekom.
T-Mobile USA said it is working with RIM to restore service
as quickly as possible but did not say how long the disruption
had been going on for or what the cause of the problem was.
A spokesman for RIM was not able to provide an immediate
comment.
The outage did not appear to affect T-Mobile's bigger rivals
Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc.
Shares of RIM rose about 3 percent on Nasdaq late Tuesday to
$7.47.