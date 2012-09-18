UPDATE 1-T-Mobile USA, RIM resolve issue that hurt some BlackBerry users

Sept 18 Research In Motion Ltd said on
Tuesday a service disruption that affected I nternet browsing f or
s ome BlackBerry users on T- Mobile USA's network had b een
resolved.
T-Mobile, the fourth-biggest U.S. mobile service provider,
earlier on Tuesday said some of its BlackBerry smartphone users
were unable to use the device for emails or Internet browsing.
The partial service disruption was limited to customers of
the BlackBerry 9900 and did not affect phone call services and
text messaging, according to T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche
Telekom.
"RIM and T-Mobile worked closely together to identify the
problem which has now been resolved," said a R IM s pokesman in an
email.
The outage did not appear to affect T-Mobile's bigger rivals
Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc.
Shares of RIM closed 2. 3 percent higher at $7.42 on Tuesday
on the N asdaq. Its Toronto-listed shares closed up 2.4 percent
at C$7.24.