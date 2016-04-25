Nevsun Resources to buy Reservoir Minerals for $365 mln

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.67
April 24 Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd said it has agreed to buy Reservoir Minerals Inc for about $365 million in cash and stock.
Nevsun will pay two shares of Nevsun and $0.001 in cash for each Reservoir share, the company said on Sunday.
The deal values Reservoir shares at C$9.401 each, representing a 35 percent premium to its last close, based on Nevsun stock's Friday closing price.
The deal will allow Reservoir to exercise its right of first refusal on Freeport-McMoran's stake in Timok project, scuppering Lundin Mining's previously announced acquisition of the stake. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Diana Shipping Inc announces Time Charter contracts for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill and m/v Salt Lake City with Uniper
* Amazon acquires grateful dead documentary long strange trip from director Amir Bar-Lev and executive producer Martin Scorsese Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: