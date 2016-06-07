Canada's Reservoir Minerals says receives unsolicited financing proposal

June 7 Reservoir Minerals, a small mining company that is the target of a friendly takeover, said on Tuesday it has received an unsolicited financing proposal from Shandong Xiangguang Group, a China-based shareholder.

Reservoir said it has also been made aware that another China-based shareholder, Jing Bao, has publicly criticised its planned takeover by fellow Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd . (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)