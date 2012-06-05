Berkshire seeks independent examiner in ResCap case

June 5 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has asked a U.S. court to appoint an independent
examiner in the Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) bankruptcy case
to investigate some transactions between the company and its
parent.
Berkshire, a major ResCap creditor which tried to buy the
company before it filed for bankruptcy, termed the transactions
with Ally Financial Inc "potentially improper" and said the
examiner should evaluate potential claims arising from them.
ResCap, which is Ally Financial's mortgage unit, filed for
bankruptcy protection last month. Ally, the former in-house
financing arm for General Motors Co, had said it would
sell some international operations to help repay $12 billion in
U.S. government bailout money.
As part of the bankruptcy filing, ResCap reached a $750
million settlement with Ally that would release the parent
company from mortgage-backed securities lawsuits.
Berkshire holds more than $500 million or 50 percent of
total outstanding unsecured bonds and $900 million or 40 percent
of total outstanding junior secured bonds issued by ResCap,
according to a declaration filed by Ted Weschler, an investment
manager at Berkshire, late on Monday.
Berkshire said ResCap had engaged in several deals with Ally
worth billions of dollars whose net effect was to transfer a
significant share of ResCap's operating assets to its parent.
ResCap now seeks to release Ally from any claims arising
from these transactions even while the mortgage lender admits
that it possess valid claims against Ally for "fraudulent
transfer", Berkshire said.
"ResCap's plan fits neatly into Ally's publicly-stated goal
of separating itself, once and for all, from ResCap. Whether
Ally's agenda also happens to be in the best interest of ResCap
and its creditors is another question," Berkshire said in its
petition.
Ally has been besieged in the past few years by losses at
ResCap, once a major subprime lender and its profit engine. The
company has considered bankruptcy for ResCap and other ways to
shed the unit in the past.
The case is In re: Residential Capital LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No: 12-12020.