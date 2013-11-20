版本:
BRIEF-Resinco Capital Partners says unaudited NAV per share $0.03 as of Oct. 31

Nov 20 Resinco Capital Partners Inc : * Says as of October 31, 2013 resinco's unaudited nav per share was $0.03 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
