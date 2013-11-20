BRIEF-ResMed wins injunctions against APEX Medical, BMC Medical in Germany

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 ResMed Inc : * Receives injunctions against apex and bmc in Germany, continues enforcement
of patents in Europe * Initial orders,entered by Munich court, prohibit apex and bmc from selling or
marketing certain products in Germany without further court order * Says won preliminary injunctions in Germany against several patent infringing
activities by apex medical and bmc medical co * Says has also filed patent infringement lawsuits in Munich seeking damages &
permanent injunctions to stop infringement of ResMed patents * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.