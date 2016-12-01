UPDATE 1-Fisher & Paykel wins German court case against ResMed

(Updates with shares, company comments)
WELLINGTON Dec 2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Corporation Ltd said on Friday a German court has
overturned both preliminary injunctions granted to ResMed Inc
, which had taken legal action against the New
Zealand-based medical device maker.
Fisher & Paykel shares jumped on the news to a more than one
week high of NZ$8.65. It was last up 4.9 percent at NZ$8.610,
having lost more than 21 percent since ResMed's legal action on
Aug.18.
ResMed in August moved against Fisher & Paykel in the United
States, Germany and New Zealand to stop alleged infringement of
its patented technology.
Fisher & Paykel said it has now resumed sales of its Simplus
full face mask, Eson nasal mask and Eson 2 nasal masks in
Germany. ResMed has said the masks infringes its patents.
The masks, which provide continuous airway pressure, are
used to treat obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition where
airways are blocked during sleep.
"We are pleased with the outcome of the first two hearings
in these patent dispute proceedings and we remain confident in
regards to future proceedings," Lewis Gradon, managing director
and CEO said in a statement.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alison Williams)