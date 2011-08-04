UPDATE 1-ResMed quarterly profit rises 10 pct

* Adjusted EPS 39 cents vs Street view 36 cents

* Revenue rose 17 percent to $341.9 mln

* ResMed to acquire Grundler GMBH

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 Respiratory equipment maker ResMed Inc (RMD.N) said quarterly net income rose 10 percent on higher sales driven by studies showing the importance of treating sleep disorders to prevent health risks including stroke in certain patient populations.

The company, which makes masks and devices to assist sleep disorder breathing problems in people who suffer from sleep apnea, posted on Thursday a net profit of $58.5 million, or 37 cents per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30. That compared with a profit of $53.2 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusting for one-time items, the company earned 39 cents a share, which beat the average analyst estimate of 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue for the quarter rose 17 percent to $341.9 million.

ResMed also said it has acquired Grundler GMBH, a Germany-based maker of medical humidification products, in a deal that is not expected to have a material impact on financial results. (Reporting by Deena Beasley, editing by Matthew Lewis)