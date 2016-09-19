版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 00:59 BJT

U.S. trade authorities to probe some imported sleep disorder systems

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. International Trade Commission said it will investigate certain sleep-disordered breathing treatment mask systems and components following a complaint by ResMed Inc and ResMed Corp that imported products violated its patents.

In a statement on Monday, the ITC said the probe would investigate products by New Zealand-based Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd and two of its U.S. units in California. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐