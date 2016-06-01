Resolute Forest Products sues Greenpeace

May 31 Resolute Forest Products Inc
filed a racketeering lawsuit against Greenpeace and some of its
associates for its campaign criticizing the company's forestry
practices.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company said in a statement on
Tuesday that the complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court
for the Southern District Of Georgia, sought compensatory and
other damages.
The complaint included racketeering, trademark, defamation
and tortious interference claims against Greenpeace over its
campaign titled "Resolute: Forest Destroyer."
In the campaign, Greenpeace said Resolute, one of the
largest producers of newsprint in North America, had destroyed
Canada's Boreal forest and woodland caribou habitat.
Resolute said Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA,
Greenpeace Fund Inc, advocacy group STAND and others were named
in the lawsuit.
Greenpeace said in an emailed statement that it was
premature for the group to comment as it had not yet been
officially served with a lawsuit from Resolute.
"We will comment in more detail at the appropriate time, but
rest assured we will fully defend ourselves against this
lawsuit," Greenpeace USA General Counsel Tom Wetterer said in
the statement.
Michael Bowe of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP,
which represents Resolute, said in an email the company had 120
days to serve those who were named in the lawsuit.
