UPDATE 2-Weak pulp demand hurts Resolute Forest results

* Reports Q4 net loss of $0.06/shr
* Q4 sales fall nearly 10 pct to $1.15 bln
* Shares down 1.4 pct in early trading on NYSE and TSX
TORONTO, Feb 9 Resolute Forest Products
, formerly known as AbitibiBowater, reported a
fourth-quarter loss on Thursday on lower demand and weaker
pricing for its pulp products.
Montreal-based Resolute said its loss in the quarter ended
Dec. 31 came in at $6 million, or 6 cents a share. That compared
with a year-earlier profit of $4.2 billion, or $44.82 a share,
when results benefited from a huge gain related to the company's
reorganization.
Quarterly sales fell nearly 10 percent to $1.15 billion.
"Lower demand and weaker pricing for kraft pulp had the most
significant impact on fourth quarter results," Chief Executive
Richard Garneau said in a statement.
The company said it continues to its control finished goods
inventory by using temporary shutdowns to offset the slowdown in
demand caused by recent economic uncertainty.
"Pricing in the market pulp segment appears to be
stabilizing, but the timing of any improvement from current lows
is uncertain," Garneau said.
Resolute said it expects to see stable newsprint pricing in
the Americas, but continued pressure in other U.S. dollar-based
export newsprint markets as long as the combination of low
old-newspaper pulp prices and a strong U.S. dollar continues.
Shares of Resolute were down 1.4 percent at $15.77 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while its Toronto-listed
shares were down by a similar level at C$15.70.