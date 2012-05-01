UPDATE 2-Resolute's profits hurt by weak paper, pulp demand

* Profit hurt by weak pulp prices and weak newsprint demand
* Q1 EPS $0.23 vs $0.31 a year earlier
* Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.07 vs $0.10 a year earlier
* Shares fall 5.4 pct in afternoon trading on the TSX
May 1 Resolute Forest Products reported
a 23 percent drop in its quarterly profit, as all of its
segments - newsprint, paper, pulp and wood products - reported
weak results, sending its share price down 5.4 percent.
The Montreal-based company, formerly known as AbitibiBowater
Inc, said it remains focused on reducing operating costs, even
as it moves closer toward clinching a C$130 million takeover of
rival North American pulp producer Fibrek Inc.
"Acquiring Fibrek would provide increased exposure to pulp
markets, which enjoy stronger long-term fundamentals than many
of Resolute's paper grades," said Scotia Capital analyst Benoit
Laprade in a note to clients.
Resolute announced its plans to bid for Fibrek in November,
with the backing of some major investors who control roughly 46
percent of the shares in Fibrek, although the target's
management team has strongly opposed the C$1 per share bid.
Canadian pulp producer Mercer International Inc
emerged as Fibrek's white knight in February with a C$1.30 per
share bid that also involved a controversial private placement
of Fibrek warrants that would have leveled the playing field and
negated the advantage that Resolute held through its lock-up
agreements with certain large Fibrek shareholders.
However, regulators and courts ruled that the proposed issue
of special warrants was unlawful. Mercer finally bowed out of
the battle for Fibrek on Monday, paving the way for Resolute to
clinch a deal.
"Our offer is going to expire on Friday, I cannot predict
how many shareholders are going to tender their shares, but we
expect that we are going to see Fibrek shareholders tender to
our offer," said Resolute's Chief Executive Richard Garneau.
Garneau said so far 48.8 percent of Fibrek's shares have
been tendered in favor of its offer and the company believes
that it will top the 50 percent threshold by the end of the
week. Resolute however requires a two-thirds majority to push
through with its plan of acquiring full control.
"If we don't get to that two-thirds in the first round of
tendering then we'll have to hold a shareholder meeting, issue a
proxy and have a vote, where we will need two-thirds of the
shareholders attending and voting in favor of an amalgamation,"
said Resolute's Chief Financial Officer Jo-Ann Longworth.
"Our intention is to own a 100 percent of this company and
to fully integrate it," she added.
Shares of Resolute were down 71 Canadian cents at C$12.39 in
afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Fibrek shares
fell 3 Canadian cents lower to 92 Canadian cents a share, while
those of Mercer rose 30 Canadian cents to C$6.90.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Resolute said its quarterly results were hurt by weak prices
for pulp, weaker newsprint demand and lower shipments of wood
products.
"The first-quarter is always tough, it was probably tougher
this quarter, because of specific conditions like the strong
U.S. dollar and low-cost old newspaper," said Garneau. "Overall
though, I think it was a decent quarter considering the
head-winds that we faced."
Resolute said net income fell to $23 million, or 23 cents a
share, from $30 million, or 31 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Resolute reported net income of $7
million, or 7 cents a share, down from $10 million or 10 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $1.1 billion.
Resolute reported an operating loss in its pulp segment of
$21 million, compared with an income of $23 million last year.
The average transaction price almost halved to $38 per metric
ton from $74 per metric ton last year.
The newsprint business reported a $21 million profit in the
quarter, down $5 million from a year earlier, due to a decline
in shipments.
"We continue to work on costs to optimize our operations,"
said Garneau. "And when you look at the outlook, even though we
are cautious for the balance of the year, we certainly see some
small improvements."