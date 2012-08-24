Resolute Forest to restart Quebec paper mill

Aug 24 Speciality paper maker Resolute Forest
Products Inc will resume operations at its
Dolbeau paper mill in Quebec after three years.
The company, which also owns 14 hydroelectric and
cogeneration facilities, said it decided to restart the mill
after electricity distributor Hydro Quebec agreed to buy the
power generated at its Mistassini plant.
The plant, which Resolute bought from Boralex Inc
in February, fell idle after the paper mill shut down, drying up
its source of wood waste from which it generated power.
Resolute, earlier known as AbitibiBowater, said it will
invest $20 million to resume operations at the paper mill.
Restarting the mill will provide employment to about 135
workers.
Shares of the Montreal, Quebec-based company, closed at
C$12.06 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.