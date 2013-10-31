Resolute Forest posts quarterly loss due to one-time tax charge

Oct 31 Resolute Forest Products Inc, the largest newsprint maker in North America, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a $619 million charge related to income tax.

The company's net loss was $588 million, or $6.22 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $37 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $1.1 billion, mainly due to lower newsprint prices.