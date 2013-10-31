Resolute Forest posts quarterly loss due to one-time tax charge

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Resolute Forest Products Inc, the largest newsprint maker in North America, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a $619 million charge related to income tax.
The company's net loss was $588 million, or $6.22 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $37 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $1.1 billion, mainly due to lower newsprint prices.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.