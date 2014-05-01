UPDATE 1-Resolute Forest Products' loss mounts as harsh winter bites

(Adds details, share price)
May 1 Resolute Forest Products Inc
posted a bigger first-quarter loss after an abnormally
cold winter made power more expensive and disrupted shipments of
specialty paper and pulp.
The Montreal-based company, one of the largest producers of
newsprint in North America, also said lower average prices for
its newsprint, specialty papers and wood products eclipsed an
increase in pulp prices.
"The abnormally cold winter caused a material increase in
energy costs, production disruptions, equipment failures and
distribution constraints," said Richard Garneau, the company's
president and chief executive.
Distribution constraints were likely to continue through the
second quarter, he said.
Resolute Forest Products said its net loss widened to $50
million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31,
from $5 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.4 percent to $1.02 billion.
The company, formerly known as AbitibiBowater Inc, said it
lost about 30,000 metric tons of production in the first quarter
due to natural gas curtailments, higher electricity costs and
reduced availability of transport.
It said the seasonal effect of winter, more severe than
usual, cost the company $55 million in operating income.
Specialty papers generated an operating loss of $24 million
and newsprint recorded a $15 million operating loss in the first
quarter.
Resolute Forest Products' shares closed at $17.84 on the New
York Stock exchange on Wednesday.
