公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六

BRIEF-Moody's raises Resolute Forest Products CFR to Ba3

Nov 2 Resolute Forest Products Inc : * Moody's upgrades Resolute Forest Products corporate family rating to ba3 * Rpt-moody's upgrades resolute forest products corporate family rating to ba3

