UPDATE 1-Resolute profit tops estimates, shares rise

* Q2 adj EPS $0.30 vs est. $0.06
* Sales flat at $1.2 bln
* Says encouraged by positive momentum in U.S. housing
starts
* Sees no meaningful improvement in pulp business
* U.S. shares rise 35 pct
Aug 1 Resolute Forest Products Inc,
which is in the midst of acquiring specialty pulp maker Fibrek
Inc, posted an adjusted quarterly profit that beat
analysts' expectations by a wide margin, sending its shares up
35 percent.
The company said the results were driven by growth mainly at
its specialty papers and wood products units. The wood products
unit, which makes a wide variety of lumber grades used for
residential roofing and flooring, earned $12 million in the
quarter, compared with a loss of $14 million, a year earlier.
"We are encouraged by the positive momentum building in U.S.
housing starts and pleased with the effect this gradual
improvement is having on our wood products segment," said CEO
Richard Garneau.
U.S. housing starts rose 6.9 percent in June, their highest
since October 2008. The housing market, which collapsed during
the 2007-2009 recession, has been a relative bright spot in the
economy this year.
Resolute, formerly known as AbitibiBowater Inc, owns or
operates 21 pulp and paper mills and 22 wood products plants in
the United States, Canada and South Korea.
The company said it does not expect a meaningful improvement
in its pulp business this year.
Canadian forestry company Tembec Inc last week
posted a quarterly loss, citing weak market conditions for
northern bleached softwood kraft pulp (NBSK).
NBSK list prices in North America are likely to fall to $850
per tonne in August from $880 per tonne and could decline
further without more downtime, CIBC World Markets analysts said
in a note dated July 30.
NBSK is the paper industry's benchmark grade of pulp, and is
produced mainly in Canada and the Nordic countries.
The pulp sector has been out of favor as prices have been
hit by a combination of global economic downturn and declining
demand for newsprint as newspapers close or lose circulation.
Resolute said in June it would indefinitely idle its Mersey
newsprint mill in Nova Scotia due to falling newsprint prices.
EASY BEAT
The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $20 million,
or 20 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $61
million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 30 cents per share, topping
analysts' average expectation of 6 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were flat at $1.2 billion.
Resolute now owns a majority of Fibrek after white knight
Mercer International Inc exited the long and
controversial take-over battle in April.
Shares of Montreal-based Resolute, which has a market value
of $917 million, were up 20 percent at $11.00 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange. They rose as much as 34 percent to
C$12.36 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.