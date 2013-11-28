UPDATE 1-Cutbacks by resource firms to spark disputes with governments -report

* Arbitration cases in oil/gas soared tenfold in decade to
2010
* Firms, governments struggle over proceeds as prices
fluctuate
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 28 Disputes between resource groups
and governments are likely to keep increasing as commodity
prices fall and companies slash spending on new projects,
according to a report by London-based think-tank Chatham House.
The world's biggest mining group, BHP Billiton
plans to cut capital spending in its current fiscal year
by about a quarter to $16 billion.
"Things are tight, this is the reality... countries will
need to increasingly compete for the funds and provide stability
for investors," Nick Allen, vice president of compliance at BHP,
told a panel discussion at Chatham House.
Over the first decade of this century, international
arbitration cases between companies and governments in the oil
and gas sector shot up tenfold compared with the previous
decade, while those in mining increased nearly fourfold, the
report said.
While many disputes are spurred by conflicts over how to
split profits from mines and oil wells, popular discontent can
rise when populations fail to see benefits of operations and are
kept in the dark about the deals.
"We've been through the wringer, we've been to the gates of
hell," Allen said, adding that BHP now has tough procedures to
ensure it communicates with all stakeholders on new projects.
"We recognise, certainly because of our bitter experience,
the importance of making sure people on the ground know what is
going on."
Disputes increased during periods of high prices as many
governments felt they were not getting a fair share of profits,
but the current slump in commodity prices has not dampened the
tension.
The price of copper is down by nearly a third since
touching a record $10,045 a tonne in 2011 and gold has
tumbled 35 percent since hitting a record $1,920 an ounce the
same year.
Chilean copper producer Antofagasta and Canada's
Barrick Gold have gone to international arbitration to
demand compensation after abandoning hope of mining the Reko Diq
copper and gold project in Pakistan's poorest region of
Baluchistan, where the provincial government refused a licence
for the venture.
In the energy sector, Argentina last year seized Repsol's
majority stake in energy company YPF, but the
Spanish company is expected this week to accept what sources
close to the board said was a preliminary $5 billion
compensation offer from Argentina.
"Higher prices have brought more disputes but the converse
may not be true - falling prices could add more fuel to the
fire," Paul Stevens, distinguished fellow at Chatham House and
lead author of the report, said in a statement.
Companies increasingly face "use-it-or-lose-it" ultimatums
from governments if they seek to delay or scale back projects in
uncertain markets, he said.
The report suggests that contracts between firms and
governments should be more flexible with built-in mechanisms for
changing market conditions, such as sliding royalty scales.
"The idea has been around for a long-time and some countries
are already practising this, such as Chile, but if you take a
global view, best practice in many countries is not being
applied today," Jaakko Kooroshy, a research fellow at Chatham
House and an author of the report, told Reuters.
"A lot of countries flip-flop between policies, which makes
it very difficult for investors to know what they're getting
themselves into."
While many countries need to increase their institutional
capacity, the private sector is also lacking, said David Rice,
former policy unit director at energy group BP Plc and
senior associate at the University of Cambridge.
"Companies are often weaker than they realise -- in
political awareness... in development skills, communication
skills."