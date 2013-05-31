UPDATE 1-Repsol does not want seized YPF stake returned

* Chairman Brufau says does not want to recover YPF

* Wants Argentina to pay for the loss of the asset

MADRID May 31 Spanish oil major Repsol wants compensation for the expropriation of its stake in Argentine oil company YPF rather than its return, Chairman Antonio Brufau said on Friday.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seized Repsol's majority stake in YPF last year in a loss for the Spanish company which has been valued at $10.5 billion.

Repsol has sued Argentina for compensation, but media reports in recent months said there have been out-of-court negotiations in which YPF offered Repsol a share of the lucrative Vaca Muerta shale project.

"We don't mean to recover the asset, we just want to be paid for an asset that was ours and that formed an intrinsic part of this company," Brufau told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

Brufau said he was willing to negotiate with Argentina over YPF but that any agreement with Fernandez's government is "very, very far away".

Repsol has said it would be open to a mixed compensation package in the form of cash, bonds or liquid assets, but given Argentina's financial difficulties there are few prospects for any quick deal.