UPDATE 1-Responsys Q2 profit beats view on higher subscription rev

* Q2 adj EPS $0.07 vs est $0.03

* Q2 rev $33.7 mln vs est $30.5 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.03

* Sees Q3 rev $33.5 mln vs est $31.3 mln

* Shares up 4 pct aftermarket

Aug 9 Responsys Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings helped by a 48 percent growth in subscription revenue and forecast third-quarter revenue above market expectations.

For the third quarter, Responsys, which provides email and cross-channel marketing, expects earnings of 3 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of about $33.5 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $31.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income rose to $2.5 million, or 4 cents a share, from $1.6 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents a share. Revenue rose 56 percent to $33.7 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $30.5 million.

Shares of the San Bruno, California-based Responsys were up 50 cents in after market trade. They closed at $13 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)