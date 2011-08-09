UPDATE 1-Responsys Q2 profit beats view on higher subscription rev

(Follows alerts)
* Q2 adj EPS $0.07 vs est $0.03
* Q2 rev $33.7 mln vs est $30.5 mln
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.03
* Sees Q3 rev $33.5 mln vs est $31.3 mln
* Shares up 4 pct aftermarket
Aug 9 Responsys Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly earnings helped by a 48 percent
growth in subscription revenue and forecast third-quarter
revenue above market expectations.
For the third quarter, Responsys, which provides email and
cross-channel marketing, expects earnings of 3 cents a share,
excluding items, on revenue of about $33.5 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $31.3 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income rose to $2.5 million, or 4 cents a
share, from $1.6 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents a share. Revenue
rose 56 percent to $33.7 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $30.5 million.
Shares of the San Bruno, California-based Responsys were up
50 cents in after market trade. They closed at $13 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)