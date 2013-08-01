CORRECTED-Catamaran to buy private pharmacy benefit manager for $409 mln

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to company being Canadian. It is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.)
Aug 1 Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp said it would buy privately held Restat LLC for $409.5 million to expand its client base.
Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) administer health plans and drug benefits for employers and run mail-order pharmacies. They help cut costs by encouraging more use of generic drugs.
Lisle, Illinois-based Catamaran said it expects the acquisition to add $20 million in annual synergies once completed, likely by the fourth quarter.
The company, which reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, expects to finance the deal with cash on hand and its revolving credit.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Restat provides prescription claim processing and PBM services for self-funded employers and third-party administrators among others.
Catamaran said it expects to incur transaction costs of about $10 million in the fourth quarter.
The company's second-quarter profit more than doubled as it added customers and prescription claim volumes increased.
Net income rose to $63.4 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $27.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 49 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 101 percent to $3.4 billion. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.