U.S. burger chains aim to scoop up patrons with boozy milkshakes

* Burger chains spiking milkshakes with beer, wine and hard
liquor
* "Mixologists" taking a bigger role in menu creation
* Most fast-food hamburger chains don't serve alcohol
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 Gourmet hamburger chains
are spiking milkshakes with everything from beer to red wine in
a bid to steal customers from "dry" rivals like McDonald's Corp
.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc on Tuesday will debut
a Samuel Adams Octoberfest milkshake, made with vanilla ice
cream, beer and caramel, at its roughly 460 restaurants around
the country.
Red Robin is not the first restaurant to add booze to
milkshakes, which are a menu staple at most burger joints. But
its move comes as bartenders take a bigger role in creating menu
items that will set more upscale restaurants apart from
fast-food chains that often do not sell alcohol.
"Now our guests don't have to choose between a beer or a
shake to go with their burger," Donna Ruch, Red Robin's master
mixologist in charge of developing alcoholic and nonalcoholic
drink recipes, said of the chain's new beer milkshake.
The number of frozen cocktails on restaurant menus is up 52
percent since 2009, despite the flagging popularity of classics
like pina coladas, daiquiris and mudslides, according to Mintel
Menu Insights, which tracks trends across all types of
restaurants.
"Boozy shakes are kind of a thing right now," Mintel food
service analyst Kathy Hayden said.
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay sells bourbon, rum and
vodka-spiked milkshakes at his chain, called Bobby's Burger
Palace.
But, as the Red Robin example shows, the combinations don't
end with hard alcohol - a traditional ingredient in "adult"
milkshakes.
TGI Friday's and a slew of independent restaurants sell
milkshakes made with Guinness stout, an Irish dark beer brand,
usually around St. Patrick's Day.
The Counter, a Los Angeles-based burger chain, offers a
variety of alcoholic shakes, including versions made with red or
white wine.
Not to be left behind, fast-food restaurants have been
pushing the envelope on nonalcoholic milkshake flavors. For
example, fast-food chain Jack In The Box earlier this
year caused a stir with its bacon-flavored milkshakes.
Red Robin's beer milkshake is a limited-time offering sold
as part of the restaurant's Oktoberfest menu. It will be priced
around $5 and served only to patrons of legal drinking age.
The milkshake offers diners a low-cost way to add a little
adventure to their meals at a time when the menus at large
fast-food burger chains like McDonald's, Burger King and
Wendy's have become a "sea of sameness," said Denny
Post, Red Robin's chief marketing officer.
"The male at the table is the one more likely to take the
bait," Post said.
Mintel's Hayden said a festive, attention-grabbing drink is
bound to help differentiate Red Robin from its fast-food rivals.
At the same time, the beer shake also should help the company
compete with the scores of independent, gourmet burger chains
popping up around the country.
While a beer milkshake is a good fit for Red Robin's menu,
the jury is still out on whether it will lure new customers -
especially the hungry young men who frequent burger chains,
Hayden said.
"It will get some curiosity drinkers, but I don't know if it
will get new young men in the door," said Hayden, who had not
tasted the new milkshake.