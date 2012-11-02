Shares of Restoration Hardware climb 34 pct in market debut

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Shares of high end furniture retailer Restoration Hardware rose as much as 34 percent during their market debut on Friday.
The company, backed by private equity firms Catterton Partners and Tower Three Partners LLC, opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $32.05 after pricing at the high end of the expected range at $24.
Restoration Hardware priced 5.2 million shares. The company offered 4.8 million shares with selling stockholders offering the rest.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei