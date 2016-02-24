Restoration Hardware sees Q4 profit, revenue below analysts' estimates

Feb 24 Home furnishings retailer Restoration
Hardware Holdings Inc estimated fourth-quarter revenue
and profit well below analysts' estimates, hurt by shipping
delays, weak demand in certain regions and higher discounting.
The company's shares fell 20 percent to $41.50 in
aftermarket trading on Wednesday.
Restoration Hardware said it expects net income to decline
to $33.8 million, or 80 cents per share, in the three months
ended Jan. 30, from $42.5 million, or $1.02 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company estimated earnings of 99 cents
per share.
Revenue is expected to rise to $647.2 million from $582.7
million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.39 per share
and revenue of $710.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Rival Williams-Sonoma Inc's shares were also down 8
percent in extended trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)