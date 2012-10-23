Restoration Hardware sets IPO price range

Oct 23 Luxury retailer Restoration Hardware
Holdings Inc said it expects to sell about 5.2 million shares at
between $22 and $24 each in its initial public offering.
At the midpoint of the range, the offering will raise about
$120 million.
The high-end furniture maker and retailer will sell 4.9
million shares in the offering, while selling stockholders will
sell the rest.
Founded in 1980, Restoration Hardware sells furniture, bath
linen, lighting fixtures and other items for homes at its
stores, online and through catalogs.
Private equity firms Catterton Partners and Tower Three
Partners LLC, along with Restoration Hardware Chief Executive
Gary Friedman, bought a controlling equity stake in Restoration
Hardware in 2008 and took it private.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are the lead
underwriters to the offering, the company said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company said it expects to list its shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'RH'.
Restoration Hardware had filed for an offering of $150
million last September, though that initial figure is generally
used to calculate SEC registration fees.