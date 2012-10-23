UPDATE 1-Restoration Hardware sets IPO price range at $22-$24/share

Oct 23 Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc expects
its initial public offering to raise about $120 million, giving
the luxury furniture retailer a market value of around $850
million.
The company said it would offer 5.2 million shares at
between $22 and $24 each. The retailer will sell 4.9 million
shares and selling stockholders will offer the rest.
Restoration Hardware, known for its antique styles and
period designs, will have about 37 million shares outstanding
after the offering.
Founded in 1980, Restoration Hardware sells furniture, bath
linen, lighting fixtures and other items for homes at its
stores, online and through catalogs.
The company's estimated market value, calculated at the
mid-point of its expected range, is nearly five times the price
paid to take the retailer private in 2008.
Private equity firms Catterton Partners and Tower Three
Partners LLC, along with the then CEO Gary Friedman, valued the
company at about $175 million when they took it off the market
in 2008.
Sears Holdings Corp had also bid for the company.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are the lead
underwriters to the offering, the company said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Restoration Hardware expects to use the proceeds from the
offering to pay down debt.
The company said it expects to list its shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'RH'. Before going private,
it traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'RSTO.'
Restoration Hardware, which competes with Williams-Sonoma
Inc that operates the Pottery Barn and West Elm chains,
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc and Pier 1 Imports Inc
, operates 73 retail stores in the United States and
Canada as of July 2012.
Restoration Hardware had filed for an offering of $150
million last September, though that initial figure is generally
used to calculate registration fees.