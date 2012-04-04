Sino-Forest pitches debt-equity swap as last resort

* Shareholders, court cases may pose more problems for
scandal-hit Chinese company
By Jonathan Rogers
SINGAPORE, April 4 (IFR) - Scandal-ravaged Chinese timber
company Sino-Forest is racing against time to convince
bondholders to accept a debt-to-equity swap in a bid to salvage
the remnants of its business.
The company said holders of 40% of its US$1.8bn of
outstanding notes had already signed up to a plan that will give
them control of Sino-Forest's assets through a new holding
company, pressuring the remaining holders to sign up by mid-May.
"The business in the PRC continues to deteriorate with every
passing day," said Judson Martin, chief executive of Sino-Forest
Corp (SFC), in a sworn affidavit submitted during the March 30
hearing.
"It has become clear (...) that the Sino-Forest business
needs to be separated from the cloud that continues to hang over
SFC if there is any future for that business (and thus value for
SFC's stakeholders) to be preserved."
The Ontario Superior Court last Friday declared
Toronto-listed Sino-Forest insolvent and granted it protection
from its creditors while it thrashes out debt restructuring
terms.
Court filings painted a tragic picture of a company that has
lost access to the capital it needs to pay its suppliers in the
wake of last June's allegations of fraud by research firm Muddy
Waters.
Martin said the allegations have had a "catastrophic
negative impact on Sino-Forest's business activities", stressing
the urgent need for action.
But restructuring experts poured cold water on hopes of any
swift resolution as unrealistic.
A Singapore debt restructuring expert described the debt
restructuring proposal as a "pipedream" and suggested that any
turnaround of the company was doomed to failure as it faces a
barrage of class action suits from its equity and debt holders
in the Canadian and US courts.
He predicted that Sino-Forest would struggle to get court
approval to sell the assets. This is because the court must
decide to "liquidate the claims" against Sino-Forest in the
eight class action suits currently filed against the company.
Meanwhile, Richard Chandler Corporation, which owns 19.49%
of the company, has hired its own team of advisers under Asian
timber industry expert David Walker to prepare a radical
corporate restructuring of Sino-Forest, potentially lining up a
rival plan to protect the value of his equity stake.
Debt-for-equity swap
US-based restructuring adviser Houlihan Lokey has proposed a
debt for equity swap in which the US$1.8bn of outstanding debt
will be swapped into the equity of a new holdco which will own
Sino-Forest's assets. The equity in the new company will be paid
out of asset sales. A 66.66% quorum of the noteholders is
required for the plan to go through, with a May 15 early bird
deadline set.
Those tendering consent before that date will receive a
consideration of an additional 7.5% of the newco stock plus a
further 3% in cash received from asset sales. Houlihan is also
soliciting offers from third party buyers to purchase
Sino-Forest's assets.
Tinding a buyer will be less than straightforward, at least
if the lack of full disclosure from the company thus far is
anything to go by. According to documents filed by FTI
Consulting, which is monitoring Sino-Forest's operations, the
company has cash of just US$70.5m-equivalent, versus US$899m as
of June 30, 2011.
"Sino-Forest's operations are now operating on a significant
burn as they are being pressured to continue to honour payables
while collecting minimal receivables and failing to generate
significant new sales" said FTI in a filing.
Should the proposed plan win approval, bondholders will own
92.5% of the newco's stock plus a new secured bond. Proceeds
from asset sales will be distributed as follows: coupons plus
accrued interest up to March 31, a cash payment on the
outstanding paper involving an 18% haircut, cash paid to early
bird tenderers and then the remainder to equity holders. Some
US$20m of the company's capital will be set aside in a
litigation trust to fund a US$4bn suit against the research firm
that first accused Sino-Forest of fraud last year.
Sino-Forest claims that a research note put out by Muddy
Waters last June was defamatory and is claiming damages and a
share of the profits it claims Muddy Water's owner and
self-styled "head of research" Carson Block made through short
positions held in Sino-Forest stock prior to the publication of
the report.
Sino-Forest stock was suspended on the Toronto exchange last
August amid fraud allegations against Allen Chan, the company's
founder, and other senior management. Following the Muddy Waters
report publication Sino-Forest's stock collapsed, wiping out
more than US$3.3bn of shareholders' equity. The Ontario
Securities Commission in January extended a "cease-trade" order
on the stock to April 16.
Good money after bad?
Richard Chandler, the Singapore-based billionaire behind the
eponymous fund, faces heavy dilution should the debt for equity
swap go ahead. The company is rumoured to have been buying up
Sino-Forest bonds over the past few weeks, but in order to
retain a 19.5% shareholding in the newco the Richard Chandler
Corporation would need to control note with a principal value
totalling US$351m.
Even at distressed prices, that would require a significant
outlay. The due 2017 dollar bonds were offered at around 25
cents on the dollar last week, suggesting Richard Chandler would
need to stump up another US$85m.
"You're not going to be able to buy that kind of size in
Sino-Forest's paper in the open market. Investors with big
positions will be holding out for the restructuring rather than
taking a big capital loss by selling at a deep discount. And
from the Richard Chandler Corporation's point of view, investing
more to retain your equity holding level looks like throwing
good money after bad," said a regional syndicate banker.
Richard Chandler could not be reached for comment.
Whatever the case, market observers expect the saga to drag
on, perhaps taking a couple of years to be formally resolved,
despite the tight deadline aspirations of Houlihan Lokey's plan.
Sino-Forest's outstanding obligations include US$399.2m of
10.25% senior notes due 2014, US$600m of 6.25% senior notes due
2017 and two classes of convertible bonds. It has issued US$345m
of 5% CBs due 2013 and US$460m of 4.25% CBs due 2016.