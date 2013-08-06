UPDATE 1-First Solar cuts 2013 outlook, buys GE solar technology

Aug 6 First Solar on Tuesday reported
second-quarter earnings and revenue that were sharply lower than
expectations and slashed its outlook for the year due to
construction delays for a large project and a decision to sell
two projects only after they are finished.
The company's shares slid 5 percent in extended trade.
First Solar also said it is acquiring the intellectual
property of General Electric Co's cadmium telluride solar
technology and entering into a partnership with the company that
will raise operating costs this year. It will issue 1.75 million
shares to GE as part of the deal.
Finally, the company said it would acquire a 1.5 gigawatt
pipeline of projects in the United States and Mexico from
developer Element Power. Terms were not disclosed.
Net income fell 70 percent to $33.6 million, or 37 cents per
share, in the second quarter from $111 million, or $1.27 per
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents a share, below
analysts' average estimate of 52 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 46 percent to $520 million. Analysts were
expecting $721.08 million in revenue.
During the quarter, First Solar raised $427.7 million from a
secondary offering of 9.75 million shares of its common stock.
The Tempe, Arizona company lowered its 2013 sales outlook to
between $3.6 billion and $3.8 billion. It had previously
expected sales of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.
Its earnings per share forecast, excluding the equity
offering and issuance of shares to GE, was lowered to between
$3.75 and $4.25. It had previously expected earnings of $4 to
$4.50 a share.
Including the share sale and issuance, First Solar expects
to earn between $3.50 and $4.00 a share for the year.
First Solar shares fell to $44.33 after closing at $46.75 on
the Nasdaq.