Nasdaq quarterly profit rises, helped by acquisitions

Oct 23 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group on Wednesday reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by recent acquisitions and higher market data revenues.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $113 million, or 66 cents per share, up from $89 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
